Every Legendary Ashe skin in Overwatch 2

Ashe is one of several hit-scan DPS heroes in Overwatch 2. She is able to deal long-range damage with her rifle and blow enemies up with her dynamite. However, her ultimate is probably the most iconic part of her kit, as she unleashes her robot butler B.O.B. to “deal with it”. Playing Ashe requires precision and full knowledge of when and how to utilize her kit, but expert players are able to sow havoc with the ruthless gangster.

All Legendary Ashe skins in Overwatch 2

All of the current Legendary skins for Ashe require you to spend Legacy Coins to obtain them, while several of them are also limited to certain seasonal events. Moreover, one of her skins is currently unobtainable, although it might return at a later date.

Gangster (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This stylish skin for Ashe in burgundy and dark grey is reminiscent of Prohibition-era fashion.

Mobster (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin uses the same model as Gangster, with color-swap to white and purple.

Jungle (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

With this skin, Ashe’s ready for a jungle hunt, and even B.O.B.’s got green camo wear.

Safari (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Very similar to Jungle, this skin has tan and sandy colors swapped in instead of green camo.

Poolside (Summer Games seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even criminals have to relax and enjoy the pool during the hot summer months.

Warlock (Halloween Terror seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ashe’s Halloween costume is as an impish warlock with B.O.B. cosplaying as a flame golem of sorts.

Tiger Huntress (Lunar New Year seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin poses several questions, considering that B.O.B. might be the titular tiger.

Socialite (Archives seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

With this skin on, Ashe’s all dressed up with nowhere to rob.

Little Red (Overwatch Anniversary seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

My B.O.B., what big teeth you have. Knowing how this story goes, Ashe’s very well prepared for what comes next.

Deadlock (Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge unlock; Unobtainable)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This special skin represents Ashe from her younger days with the Deadlock gang.

Related: Every legendary Zarya skin in Overwatch 2