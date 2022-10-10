Every legendary Zarya skin in Overwatch 2

Zarya is a Russian Tank Hero in Overwatch 2. Her heavy particle cannon works in tandem with the particle barriers she can project around herself and her allies. The more damage her particle barriers absorb, the more powerful her particle cannon becomes. If you can master the art of projecting barriers when and where they’re needed most, Zarya is a lethal character choice.

Related: Every legendary Reinhardt skin in Overwatch 2

All legendary Zarya skins in Overwatch 2

All of Zarya’s legendary skins currently require the spending of Legacy Coins, and some of them are only available during specific seasonal events.

Barbarian (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Red Sonja on protein shakes, this skin reminds us a little of Aloy from the Horizon series.

Arctic (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A warm furry skin colored white all over for camouflage in snowy environments.

Siberian Front (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Same model as Arctic, but with some black and green in among all the white.

Cybergoth (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the classic goth look, but with the garish colors to contrast with all the black.

Industrial (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the Cybergoth model but, apart from a few touches of red, the outfit is almost entirely black.

Champion (Summer Games event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is basically an Olympic wrestling singlet with a lot more padding.

Weightlifter (Summer Games event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Same as Champion, but in red.

Totally 80’s (Halloween Terror event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mixing hair metal and aerobics with truly terrifying results.

Snowboarder (Winter Wonderland event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zarya’s toughness is somewhat undermined by the cute, fuzzy animal helmet.

Xuanwu (Lunar New Year event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inspired by the Chinese god of the same name.

Polyanitsa(Archives event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A suit of medieval armor with red and green trim.

Workout (Archives event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lots of lycra, a pair of sneakers, and a knee brace, because even Overwatch Heroes can get injured in the gym.

Cyberian (Anniversary event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manages to be cybernetic, but also a bit sporty and a bit punky at the same time.