Every legendary Baptiste skin in Overwatch 2

Baptiste is a Haitian Support Hero in Overwatch 2. As a combat medic, Baptiste’s skill set is focused very much on healing, and he can achieve this using both the secondary fire mode of his biotic launcher, and his regenerative burst ability. He can also use his immortality field device to prevent allies from dying, and buff himself and his allies with his ultimate amplification matrix.

All legendary Baptiste skins in Overwatch 2

All of Baptiste’s legendary skins currently require the spending of Legacy Coins, and some of them are only available during specific seasonal events.

Desert Ops (purchase with Legacy Coins)

A sort of futuristic take on the Gulf War look, with added cornrows.

Spec Ops (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Like the Desert Ops skin, only designed for night time.

Buccaneer (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Because who doesn’t love pirates (except maybe ninjas)?

Pirate (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Same model as Buccaneer, only with a darker color scheme.

Tropical (Summer Games event)

The light shirt and shorts suggest relaxation. The enormous boots and knee pads, not so much.

Snowboarder (Winter Wonderland event)

Like many Overwatch 2 heroes, Baptiste celebrates the winter season by snowboarding.

Talon (Archives event)

This is pretty similar to the default Overwatch 1 skin, but with a different color scheme, and some added accessories.

Arctic Ops (Anniversary event)

Another wintery skin, adopting the classic strategy of blending into the snow by making everything white.

Funky (Anniversary event)

The flares, the platform shoes, the afro balloon, the medallion, the wide lapels… why can’t it just be the 70s forever?