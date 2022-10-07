Best crosshair reticle settings in Overwatch 2

Aiming is everything in a first-person shooter. Even with some heroes in Overwatch 2 having varying degrees of difficulty and playstyle, you still need some degree of good aiming to get the full use out of them. With that in mind, you should consider adjusting your crosshair reticle. When you do, here are our recommendations for the best settings to utilize.

Related: How to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2

Best recommended crosshair reticle settings for Overwatch 2

Before we begin, we recommend looking through your heroes and setting specific reticles for them. While there are some settings that are good to have on all of them, the variety in their use will depend on the character in play. This will all be determined by your personal preferences. Play around with your favorite heroes and see which settings you like best.

General recommended settings for all heroes

Type: Default

Show Accuracy – On

Color – Green or any color that will stick out from the background for you. Don’t use white, black, or blue

Thickness – 1

Crosshair Length – 15

Center Gap – 30

Opacity – Between 80% and 100%

Outline Opacity – Same as Opacity

Dot Size – 6

Dot Opacity – 100%

Scale with Resolution – On

Recommend reticle type per hero

Like above, the following reticle shapes for each hero are just our personal preferences for them. Play around in the Practice Range to see which one you like best.