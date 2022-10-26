Every legendary Bastion skin in Overwatch 2

The beloved Omnic death machine has had a rough go with his rework for Overwatch 2. Bastion’s new abilities had a few major issues that led to his removal and subsequent return. Just like in previous versions, he is still able to morph between a few different configurations and lay down a punishing hail of bullets that melts shields and heroes alike in a matter of seconds. With three different configurations, Bastion can go between the ‘humanoid’, Assault, and Artillery modes.

All Legendary Bastion skins in Overwatch 2

All Legendary skins that Bastion currently has will need to be bought by using Legacy Coins. Some skins on this list are also limited by certain seasonal events, while there are a few that were part of special events and are currently unobtainable.

Antique (purchase with Legacy Coins)

The clockwork and turquoise version of Bastion comes complete with a brass mustache, like a real old-timey bot.

Woodbot (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Similar to the Antique skin, this version reimagines Bastion as if it was made of lacquered wood instead of brass.

Gearbot (purchase with Legacy Coins)

This skin is reminiscent of some heavy industry machine made out of dusky bronze and patina.

Steambot (purchase with Legacy Coins)

For a full metal look, this version of Bastion has it all — bronze, brass, and iron, to name just a few metals that make up the robot.

Coffin (Halloween Terror seasonal event)

The spooky Bastion skin makes the robot reconfigure into coffin-like automata, perfect to put his enemies in once he’s done with them.

Avalanche (Winter Wonderland seasonal event)

Just like a snowmobile and with Ganymede as a snow owl, Bastion even comes complete with a thick woolen beanie.

Dragonfire (Lunar New Year seasonal event)

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Bastion takes the form of a firework rocket launcher, shaped like a dragon.

Gwishin (Archives seasonal event)

To scare members of Overwatch, this Bastion skin takes the form of one of the Kaiju-level Omnics from the past.

Dune Buggy (Overwatch Anniversary seasonal event)

Like a proper sand racing dune buggy, Bastion has yellow roll bars with this skin and an especially cool Assault mode.

Stealth (Overwatch Anniversary seasonal event)

Nothing says ‘stealthy’ like a black and grey color scheme, sharp edges, and a glowing red ‘eye’. Okay, maybe without that last part.

Brick (Bastion’s Brick Challenge unlock; Unavailable)

This skin was initially part of the celebration of the release of Bastion as a Lego brick kit. He even shoots small bricks as ammo.

Overgrown (Overwatch: Origins, GotY, or Legendary Edition reward, Unavailable)

This skin represents Bastion before he restarted in Eichenwalde, as shown in his very own animated feature.