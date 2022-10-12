Every Legendary Widowmaker skin in Overwatch 2

Not much has changed for the French ballerina-turned-evil sniper in Overwatch 2. The femme fatale of Overwatch is still the hero with the longest operating range in the game and can still easily click the heads off of all but tanks despite the nerfed TTK potential. Her venom mine and grappling hook abilities allow her to establish strong sniping positions. Meanwhile, her ultimate ability allows her team to benefit from wall hacks for a limited time.

All Legendary Widowmaker skins in Overwatch 2

Most of the current Widowmaker Legendary skins can be bought with Legacy Coins. However, some of those skins are available only during certain seasonal events. Not only that but several of her skins are unobtainable, though they might become available again at a later date.

Odette (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

In her past, Widowmaker was a ballerina, and in this skin, she takes the role of Odette, the White Swan.

Odile (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drawing once again from her ballerina origins, Widowmaker dons the costume of Odile, the Black Swan.

Comtesse (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Widowmaker used to be Amelie Guillard before getting brainwashed, and her family was part of French nobility, which this skin evokes.

Huntress (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin shows that Widowmaker is always ready for a fox hunt.

Nova (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

With this skin, Widowmaker takes on the guise of Nova, a Ghost operative from the StarCraft franchise.

Côte d’Azur (Summer Games seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even cold-blooded assassins go on vacations, and Widowmaker is ready for a luxurious retreat to the Mediterranean.

Scorpion (Halloween Terror seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Disposing of the usual spider garb, Widowmaker takes on a costume of another venomous critter, the scorpion.

Biathlon (Winter Wonderland seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

With this skin, Widowmaker shows off that she can take on the snowy slopes as well.

Black Lily (Lunar New Year seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Taking on the costume of a tragic character from the Chinese theater is quite suitable for Amelie.

Pale Serpent (Lunar New Year seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another Widowmaker costume, another venomous creature. There seems to be a pattern.

Mousquetaire (Archives seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this skin, Widowmaker appears in the costume of a musketeer in traditional French blue.

Talon (Archives seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin shows Amelie as she became Widowmaker, during her early days within the Talon organization.

Ange de la Mort (Overwatch League June Joust commemorative skin, Unavailable)

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this exclusive OWL skin, Widowmaker appears as the Angel of Death, complete with a long pointy hood.

Kerrigan (StarCraft 20th Anniversary Celebration, Unavailable)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cosplaying as the iconic StarCraft sniper Sarah Kerrigan, this skin suits Widowmaker extremely well.

Noire (Overwatch Pre-purchase reward, Unavailable)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black leather and cyberpunk cable-dreads are the name of the game in this special Legendary skin.

Related: Every legendary Doomfist skin in Overwatch 2