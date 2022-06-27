How to get the Medic Brigitte skin for Overwatch 2

To celebrate Overwatch 2’s second beta coming out with a new hero in Junker Queen and the game being accessible to console players for the first time, Blizzard is partnering with Twitch giving you a chance to earn a new legendary skin for Brigitte in your Overwatch game now. Here is how you can earn the Medic Brigitte legendary skin in Overwatch 2 from Twitch.

How to earn the Medic Brigitte skin for Overwatch 2

Between June 29 – July 20, you can earn the Medic Brigitte skin by gifting three subscriptions of any tier to other viewers of an eligible Overwatch 2 streamer (list below). The starting and ending times are both at 11 AM PT. You must gift the subscription while the streamer is actively streaming Overwatch 2. Any other gifts outside of that will not count.

After you have gifted three subscriptions during the proper time and stream, a code will be sent to the notification box on your Twitch profile. If you have not received the code right away, wait up to 24 hours before doing anything. If you do not get the code within 24 hours, get in contact with Twitch Support.

Once you have your code, go to Battle.net and sign in to your account. Click on your username in the top right corner and click Account Settings. At the top of the next page will be a box where you can enter the code and redeem Medic Brigitte. Whatever platform you have that Battle.net account connected to will gain access to the skin in Overwatch, and it will carry over into Overwatch 2.

Here is the full list of streamers you can watch and gift subscriptions to other viewers to earn the reward: