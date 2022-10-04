Every legendary D. Va skin in Overwatch 2
She plays to win.
D.Va has always been one of Overwatch’s most popular heroes. The esport champion and defender of Busan, South Korea has a wide-ranging fanbase both in-game and in real-life. She also has received one of the most robust and impressive skin collections over the years. Here is every single Legendary skin for D.Va in Overwatch 2.
Every D.Va Legendary skin in Overwatch 2
As is the case with every Overwatch 2 hero, D.Va has a wide variety of skins that is added to with events, battle passes, and drops in the in-game shop. We will note below how to acquire each skin.
Academy (Anniversary event)
The Academy skin puts D.Va in a schoolgirl outfit, meeting a lot of fanboys dreams.
B.Va (base Overwatch 1 skin)
B.Va gives D.Va and her a mech a bee-like look to them.
Black Cat (purchase with Legacy Coins)
Feline fans can dress D.Va up like a cute cat with this skin.
Cruiser (Anniversary event)
This Americana skin takes D.Va back in time to about the 50s or 60s.
EDM (Season One battle Pass)
EDM kits the mech out with a bunch of party equipment fit for a DJ. When you use her Ultimate, the mech plays music and puts on a light show before exploding.
Junebug (base Overwatch 1 skin)
Junebug is a different bug variant of B.Va.
Junker (base Overwatch 1 skin)
This is what D.Va would look like if she were a contestant in the mech battles that take place in Junkertown.
Palanquin (Lunar New Year event)
Palanquin celebrates Korean tradition during the Lunar New Year.
Police (purchase with Legacy Coins)
D.Va takes on the role of a Korean police officer chasing down eliminations in the game.
Scavenger (base Overwatch 1 skin)
Scavenger is a variant of Junker.
Shin-Ryeong (Halloween Terror event)
Shin-Ryeong is a dark take on the legendary nine tail fox myth. D.Va is in the process of transforming into the fox after being injured here.
Sleighing (Winter Wonderland event)
Sleighing decks D.Va out in Christmas gear with a sleigh rework for her mech.
Wave Racer (Summer Games event)
Wave Racer represents the boating crowd by giving D.Va a life jacket and her mech boat propellers.
White Cat (Anniversary Remix event)
White Cat is a recolored variant of Black Cat.