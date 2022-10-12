Every legendary Echo skin in Overwatch 2

Echo is a robotic Damage Hero in Overwatch 2. She’s an extremely mobile and versatile character who, once you’ve mastered her numerous skills, functions, and abilities, is well-suited to a wide variety of situations and play styles. She can fly, which is pretty awesome, but you have to know how to use this ability. Use it correctly and you can evade and flank very effectively. Use it incorrectly, and you’ll find yourself exposed and vulnerable behind enemy lines. For some mysterious reason, she doesn’t have a new default skin in Overwatch 2.

All legendary Echo skins in Overwatch 2

All of Echo’s legendary skins currently require the spending of Legacy Coins, and some of them are only available during specific seasonal events.

Camo (purchase with Legacy Coins)

We’re not sure in which environment having a bright blue face provides camouflage, but the sandy colored armor would blend into a desert at least.

Stealth (purchase with Legacy Coins)

As with Camo, the low-key effect is somewhat compromised by the bright orange details. The grey armor would be useful in urban or industrial battlefields though.

Butterfly (purchase with Legacy Coins)

This delicate, pretty skin makes echo look like a classic fantasy pixie or fairy. Just don’t touch her wings or she won’t be able to fly any more (just kidding).

Moth (purchase with Legacy Coins)

As you’d expect, this is a lot like the Butterfly skin, but less colorful and with patches of fur.

Surf’s Up (Summer Games event)

This summery skin features “hair” that looks like waves, and wings made of surfboards. Bodacious!

Vampire Bat (Halloween Terror event)

This scary black and red skin does not add a vampiric life-drain ability to Echo’s skillset, but it looks pretty cool anyway.

Kkachi (Lunar New Year event)

This skin makes Echo look like a magpie, which is a powerful symbol in Korean tradition.