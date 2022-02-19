Every minigame in justfall.lol and how to beat them

Justfall.lol is a free-to-play platformer battle royale that you run in your browser or download to your phone. Much like Fall Guys, Justfall.lol sets you against a group of other floaty controlling penguins in a winner-take-all fight to not fall off the platform.

Justfall.lol has four different games to choose from, which are Hexagon, Just Blocks, Just Jump, and Parkour. All of the games except Parkour challenge players with being the last one standing, whereas Parkour is a race to the finish line through an obstacle course. Not falling may be the goal across all four games, but making it out with the win requires finesse of the game’s slippery controls.

Hexagon

Image via justfall.lol

Hexagon is Justfall.lol’s multilevel mad dash to stay one hexagon above and ahead of your competitors. Players are dropped into the match on the first of three layers of hexagon tiles that start to disappear once they’ve been stepped on.

Winning the game is a matter of never standing still and being mindful of which hexagons have already fizzled out from under you. If you’re feeling particularly completive, it is possible to corner the completion by running over the hexagons around them. But what’ll get most players to be one of the last standing is maintaining a good distance from the other players. That way, you won’t fall through the hexagons they stepped on, and you can use the right mouse button to dive between hexagons to stay higher longer.

Just Blocks

Image via justfall.lol

Just Blocks is a standard jump through the space in the wall style game. Players spawn at one end of a square platform to have a series of walls made up of blocks with gaps to come at them. Once the game begins, players will have to maneuver their way to the space between blocks before they’re pushed off the platform.

A good strategy for the start of the game is to hang out in the back so the other players can get knocked down before you do. This will also open up more spaces in the wall of blocks since the blocks break after they’ve been run into twice. Breaking blocks can also be a good strategy in itself since once a block is cracked it can be dived through using with right mouse button while in the air.

Just Jump

Image via justfall.lol

Just Jump challenges players to time their jumps or dives for the ground as two spinning beams speed up to knock them off the circular hexagon platform. Like Hexagon, Just Jump’s platform is made of a series of disappearing tiles that players will have to account for when making jumps over or running under the two rotating beams.

One of the best things to keep in mind during Just Jump is that being knocked around by one of the two beams doesn’t necessarily mean game over. As long as you’re knocked in an upward direction, it’s easy to wrangle the floaty fall mechanics into landing back on the platform. Once you’re back on the ground though, it’s important to remember to dive, since the top and bottom beam’s rotations will be closer to one another as they speed up.

Parkour

Image via justfall.lol

Parkour is by far the longest and most challenging of the four games. Parkour sets the players against each other in a race to the finish featuring obstacles the likes of moving platforms, bounce pads, and rotating beams. What separates Parkour apart from the rest of the games is that the match doesn’t end when you fall. Players can infinitely fail to make a jump until they cross the finish line even if they’re the last to do so.

Patience is a must for making it to the finish so the game will end. Rushing will send players over the edge repeatedly due to how floaty the jumps are and keeping space between yourself and the other players also ensures you won’t get knocked off. But the biggest favor players can do for themselves is moving the mouse as little as possible, since every jump becomes instantly more frantic when you have to also adjust the camera to face forward.