Every Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skin, and how much they cost

Since the game’s release, Overwatch has run an annual event every December called Winter Wonderland. The holiday season is all about giving, so Blizzard gifts us new cosmetics for our favorite heroes. As is usual, the skins are the ones people talk about most. With that in mind, here is every single Winter Wonderland skin that has been released over the years.

All Winter Wonderland skin prices in Overwatch 2

As of this writing, we do not know the prices of the skins coming to the in-game shop, since they have not appeared there. We will update this article when we have confirmed prices, but you should expect them to be in the following range:

New Legendary skins – 1,900 Overwatch Coins

Returning Legendary skins – 1,500-1,700 Overwatch Coins

New Winter Wonderland 2022 skins in Overwatch 2

Gingerbread Bastion

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ice Queen Brigitte (unlock through Challenges)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ice Angel Echo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Returning skins from past Winter Wonderland events

Conductor Reinhardt

Via Blizzard

Ice Empress Moira

Via Blizzard

Lumberjack Torbjorn

Via Blizzard

Penguin Mei

Via Blizzard

Toybot Zenyatta

Via Blizzard

Elf Junkrat

Via Blizzard

Frosty Roadhog

Via Blizzard

Gingerbread Ana

Via Blizzard

Jotunn Doomfist

Via Blizzard

Mountain Man McCree

Via Blizzard

Rat King Reaper

Via Blizzard

Rime Sigma

Via Blizzard

Holly Moira

Via Blizzard

Snow Angel Mercy

Via Blizzard

Ugly Sweater: 76 Soldier: 76

Via Blizzard

Biathlon Widowmaker

Via Blizzard

Figure Skater Symmetra

Via Blizzard

Krampus Junkrat

Via Blizzard

Snow Fox Lucio

Via Blizzard

Snowboarder Zarya

Via Blizzard

Sugar Plum Fairy Mercy

Via Blizzard

Festive Reinhardt

Via Blizzard

Gift Wrap Bastion

Via Blizzard

Winter Ashe

Via Blizzard

Alpine: 76 Soldier: 76

Via Blizzard

Avalanche Bastion

Via Blizzard

Beachrat Junkrat

Via Blizzard

Casual Hanzo

Via Blizzard

Ice Fisherman Roadhog

Via Blizzard

Rime Sombra

Via Blizzard

Snow Owl Ana

Via Blizzard

Jingle Tracer

Via Blizzard

Mei-rry Mei

Via Blizzard

Nutcracker Zenyatta

Via Blizzard

Santaclad Torbjorn

Via Blizzard

Yeti Winston

Via Blizzard

Andes Lucio

Via Blizzard

Frostbite Pharah

Via Blizzard

Frosted Zarya

Via Blizzard

Peppermint Sombra

Via Blizzard

Rudolph Roadhog

Via Blizzard

Scrooge McCree

Via Blizzard

Shiver Reaper