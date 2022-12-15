Every Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skin, and how much they cost

Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Since the game’s release, Overwatch has run an annual event every December called Winter Wonderland. The holiday season is all about giving, so Blizzard gifts us new cosmetics for our favorite heroes. As is usual, the skins are the ones people talk about most. With that in mind, here is every single Winter Wonderland skin that has been released over the years.
Related: Overwatch 2 Support Character Tier List – The Best Healing and Support Heroes All Winter Wonderland skin prices in Overwatch 2
As of this writing, we do not know the prices of the skins coming to the in-game shop, since they have not appeared there. We will update this article when we have confirmed prices, but you should expect them to be in the following range:
New Legendary skins – 1,900 Overwatch Coins
Returning Legendary skins – 1,500-1,700 Overwatch Coins
New Winter Wonderland 2022 skins in Overwatch 2
Gingerbread Bastion
Image via Blizzard Entertainment Ice Queen Brigitte (unlock through Challenges)
Image via Blizzard Entertainment Ice Angel Echo
Screenshot by Gamepur Returning skins from past Winter Wonderland events
Conductor Reinhardt
Via Blizzard Ice Empress Moira
Via Blizzard Lumberjack Torbjorn
Via Blizzard Penguin Mei
Via Blizzard Toybot Zenyatta
Via Blizzard Elf Junkrat
Via Blizzard Frosty Roadhog
Via Blizzard Gingerbread Ana
Via Blizzard Jotunn Doomfist
Via Blizzard Mountain Man McCree
Via Blizzard Rat King Reaper
Via Blizzard Rime Sigma
Via Blizzard Holly Moira
Via Blizzard Snow Angel Mercy
Via Blizzard Ugly Sweater: 76 Soldier: 76
Via Blizzard Biathlon Widowmaker
Via Blizzard Figure Skater Symmetra
Via Blizzard Krampus Junkrat
Via Blizzard Snow Fox Lucio
Via Blizzard Snowboarder Zarya
Via Blizzard Sugar Plum Fairy Mercy
Via Blizzard Festive Reinhardt
Via Blizzard Gift Wrap Bastion
Via Blizzard Winter Ashe
Via Blizzard Alpine: 76 Soldier: 76
Via Blizzard Avalanche Bastion
Via Blizzard Beachrat Junkrat
Via Blizzard Casual Hanzo
Via Blizzard Ice Fisherman Roadhog
Via Blizzard Rime Sombra
Via Blizzard Snow Owl Ana
Via Blizzard Jingle Tracer
Via Blizzard Mei-rry Mei
Via Blizzard Nutcracker Zenyatta
Via Blizzard Santaclad Torbjorn
Via Blizzard Yeti Winston
Via Blizzard Andes Lucio
Via Blizzard Frostbite Pharah
Via Blizzard Frosted Zarya
Via Blizzard Peppermint Sombra
Via Blizzard Rudolph Roadhog
Via Blizzard Scrooge McCree
Via Blizzard Shiver Reaper
Via Blizzard