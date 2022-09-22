Every playable song in Trombone Champ – full song list

Trombone Champ is a charming indie rhythm game that, as the name implies, prominently involves the trombone and songs that utilize it. Parodying the gameplay of similar instrument rhythm games such as Guitar Hero, Trombone Champ’s gameplay consists of playing along to popular songs with a trombone. As a result, the game’s song list includes plenty of recognizable tunes.

All songs in Trombone Champ

Image via Holy Wow

Trombone Champ features a list of 25 playable songs in total. These tracks range in genre from common trombone mainstays — classical pieces, marches, ragtime and the like — to more experimental uses of trombone such as in ska or electronic dance music. Much of this list included iconic works of artists such as Beethoven and Mozart, though Trombone Champ’s developer, Holy Wow, contributed custom songs to this collection.

The following songs are used in Trombone Champ. Tracks not written by Holy Wow will be listed with their composer.

“Also Sprach Zarathrustra” by Richard Strauss

“Auld Lang Syne (Champ Mix)” by Robert Burns

Baboons!

“Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony” by Ludwig Von Beethoven

“The Blue Danube Waltz” by Johann Strauss II

“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

“Eine Kliene (Champ Mix)” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“Eine Kleine Nachtmuzik (Trap Mix)” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin

“Entry of the Gladiators” by Julius Fucik

“God Save the King,” artist unknown

“Hava Nagila” by Abraham Zevi Idelsohn

“Long-Tail Limbo” by Max Tundra

“O Canada” by Calixa Lavalee

“Rosamunde (Beer Barrel Polka)” by Jaromir Vejvoda

“Skip to My Lou,” artist unknown

“The Star-Spangled Banner” by Smith and Key

“Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa

SkaBIRD

Trombone Skyze

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game” by Norworth and Von Tilzer

“The Old Gray Mare” by Thomas F. McNulty

Trombone Fuerte

Warm-Up

“William Tell Overture” by Gioachino Rossini

Holy Wow has expressed interest in expanding this list of playable songs with new tracks, both custom and otherwise. It should be noted that most of the attributed works that have already been featured in Trombone Champ happen to be a part of the public domain. With enough support, however, this list could expand to include more modern, licensed songs, as well as additional orchestral classics.