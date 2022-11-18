Every Pokeball type and what they do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What are you going to use to capture a Pokémon?

Pokeballs are essential to capturing Pokémon in any Pokémon game. With over 200 Pokémon to collect in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including the version-exclusive Pokémon, you’re going to need a lot of Pokeballs and each will help you depending on what you’re trying to catch. So you might be wondering, what Pokeballs are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and what do they do?

All the Pokeballs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Type of PokeballEffectPriceWhere to get it
PokeballN/A₽200 Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Great BallHas a greater chance of catching a Pokémon than the standard Pokeball₽600Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Ultra BallHas a higher chance of catching a Pokémon than a Great Ball.₽800Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Premier BallN/AN/AGiven to you after buying 10 Pokeballs
Heal BallRestores the HP of the Pokémon caught with it and gets rid of any of its status ailments.₽300Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Net BallIs good at catching Water and Bug-type Pokémon₽1,000Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Repeat BallWorks well on Pokémon you’ve already captured before.₽1,000Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Nest BallHas a higher chance of catching Pokémon that are lower level than yours ₽1,000Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Luxury BallWhatever Pokémon is captured with a Luxury Ball will gain friendship points quicker.₽3,000Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Dive BallGood at catching Pokémon ₽1,000Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Quick BallHas a higher chance of capturing the Pokémon if used at the start of the battle₽1,000Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Dusk BallIs effective at catching Pokémon at night or in caves₽1,000Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Timer BallThis Pokeball becomes more effective the longer the battle goes on for₽1,000Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
Master BallWill successfully capture the PokémonN/AGiven to you after clearing the main story

