Every Pokeball type and what they do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
What are you going to use to capture a Pokémon?
Pokeballs are essential to capturing Pokémon in any Pokémon game. With over 200 Pokémon to collect in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including the version-exclusive Pokémon, you’re going to need a lot of Pokeballs and each will help you depending on what you’re trying to catch. So you might be wondering, what Pokeballs are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and what do they do?
All the Pokeballs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
|Type of Pokeball
|Effect
|Price
|Where to get it
|Pokeball
|N/A
|₽200
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Great Ball
|Has a greater chance of catching a Pokémon than the standard Pokeball
|₽600
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Ultra Ball
|Has a higher chance of catching a Pokémon than a Great Ball.
|₽800
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Premier Ball
|N/A
|N/A
|Given to you after buying 10 Pokeballs
|Heal Ball
|Restores the HP of the Pokémon caught with it and gets rid of any of its status ailments.
|₽300
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Net Ball
|Is good at catching Water and Bug-type Pokémon
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Repeat Ball
|Works well on Pokémon you’ve already captured before.
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Nest Ball
|Has a higher chance of catching Pokémon that are lower level than yours
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Luxury Ball
|Whatever Pokémon is captured with a Luxury Ball will gain friendship points quicker.
|₽3,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Dive Ball
|Good at catching Pokémon
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Quick Ball
|Has a higher chance of capturing the Pokémon if used at the start of the battle
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Dusk Ball
|Is effective at catching Pokémon at night or in caves
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Timer Ball
|This Pokeball becomes more effective the longer the battle goes on for
|₽1,000
|Poke Mart or Delibird Presents
|Master Ball
|Will successfully capture the Pokémon
|N/A
|Given to you after clearing the main story