Version-exclusive Pokémon have existed since the beginning of the series. By making certain Pokémon exclusive to one game, it forces players to trade with one another or buy the other versions so they can complete their Pokédex. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue this tradition by having a long list of Pokémon that you can only catch in one game or the other. So, if you ended up getting Pokémon Violet, you might be wondering, what Pokémon are exclusive to Pokémon Violet?

All Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Violet

There are 24 Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Those Pokémon are:

Pokémon Type Bagon Dragon Ceruledge Fire, Ghost Clauncher Water Clawitzer Water Dragapult Dragon, Ghost Drakloak Dragon, Ghost Dreepy Dragon, Ghost Eiscue Ice Gulpin Poison Iron Bundle Ice, Water Iron Hands Fight, Electricity Iron Jugulis Dark, Flying Iron Treads Ground, Steel Iron Thorns Rock, Electricity Iron Valiant Fairy, Fight Miraidon Dragon, Electricity Misdreavus Ghost Mismagius Ghost Passimian Fighting Salamence Dragon, Flying Shelgon Dragon Swalot Poison Tauros Fight, Water

The various Iron Pokémon, like Iron Bundle and Iron Treads, bare a close resemblance to other creatures in the series, Delibird and Donphan respectively. However, these Pokémon are their future versions of them called Paradox forms.

How to get Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet

There are three ways to get Pokémon that are only in Pokémon Scarlet. The first way would be to get them via trading. The other two ways involve the new multiplayer features: Union Circle and Tera Raid Battles. Union Circle allows friends to play and even battle wild Pokémon together. Meanwhile, Tera Raid Battles have you take on Terastallized wild Pokémon that you need to be within a time limit. The downside is that to access any of these options, you’re going to need an internet connection and a Nintendo Online subscription.