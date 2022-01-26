Every round explained in the Celestial Challenge in Guild Wars 2: Lunar New Year event

The Celestial Challenge is an instanced event that occurs once a year in the city of Divinity’s Reach. Limited to the Lunar New Year event, it’s a great time to farm Lucky Envelopes, experience, and Essences of Luck. The theme of this event is to play alongside others in a continuous event where you have to complete various objectives, all of which are themed around the previous and current Lunar New Year. This guide will explain what to expect in each round and how to complete them.

Accessing the Celestial Challenge

To get to the event you need to speak to the Celestial Challenge Attendent. You’ll need to events to earn Lucky Aura. Each one of these Lucky Auras will allow you to open a chest at the end of the session. You can only stack up to 12 Lucky Auras at a time.

Rat’s Challenge: Deliver the celestial tributes!

You’ll need to gather the different celestial tributes around the map which will be clearly shown on the mini-map and deliver them. During this event, you’ll be given the ability of Rat Race, which will allow you to dash forward. You’ll also have the Cleverness of the Rat effect which will boost all of your attributes.

Ox’s Challenge: Defeat the swarming enemies!

You’ll need to defeat all enemies in this round. They’ll be marked on your minimap by the crossed swords icon. Your character will be able to access the Ox’s March skill above your hot bar which will place the Might and Protection boons on your character. The Might of the Ox is going to be active, which will increase your base power stat.

Tiger’s Challenge: Defeat the powerful enemies!

This one is a series of three different mini-bosses that you’ll need to defeat:

Champion Celestial Noble Star

Champion Celestial Armored Star

Champion Celestial Swift Star

You’ll gain access to the Tiger’s Claw that does heavy damage and the Bravery of the Tiger to boost your ferocity stat.

Rabbit’s Challenge: Race to the gates!

This activity is a race and you’ll need to jump across platforms through the checkpoints. You’ll gain the Leap skill that will bounce you up vertically. You’ll gain the Swiftness of the Rabbit effect, boosting your healing and speed.

Dragon’s Challenge: Jump to the motes!

Similar to the Rabbit’s Challenge, only you must use the Dragon’s Pounce skill to gather glowing Motes. You’ll gain Flight of the Dragon which will boost your concentration.

Snake’s Challenge: Run to the motes!

You’ll be able to teleport using the Snake Tunnel skill, and you need to collect the motes as you did with Dragon’s Pounce. You’ll get the Subtlety of the Snake effect to boost your condition damage.

Horse’s Challenge: Race to the gates!

Run through as many checkpoints on the map as you possibly can. You’ll be able to use Horse’s Gallop to dash forward rapidly. You’ll get a Gait of the Horse effect, boosting vitality and movement speed.

Ram’s Challenge: Break the targets!

You must destroy all the targets marked with crossed swords on your mini-map. You’ll be able to use Ram’s Advance to deal increased damage to the targets. The effect of Determination of the Ram will boost your toughness.

Monkey’s Challenge: Break the targets!

Again you must destroy all the targets marked with crossed swords. You can use Monkey’s Firework to deal extra damage to the targets. The Wisdom of the Monkey effect will boost your expertise.

Rooster’s Challenge: Capture the points!

You’re going to have to chase chickens in this one, remaining in the ring to turn it blue and fill the bar. Each chicken is a different part of the Points. You can use Rooster’s Call to gain swiftness and alacrity. The Clarity of the Rooster will increase your precision stat.

Dog’s Challenge: Capture the points!

No more chasing. This time you need to stand near some pots to change the ring to blue and the bar will fill. You’ll gain the Diligence of the Dog effect to boost your endurance recovery.

Boar’s Challenge: Deliver the Celestial tributes!

You must collect as many mushrooms as you can and drop them at collection points. You’ll gain Boar’s Resilience, granting you stability, regeneration, and stun break. The Fortitude of the Boar effect will grant you passive healing. You’ll also be chased by some angry mushrooms as you go.