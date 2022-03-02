Every Scarab type in Elden Ring, Explained

Early on in the beginning hour of Elden Ring, you are introduced to Teardrop Scarabs. These nimble bugs flee at the first sign of danger (i.e. you,) and disappear after a few seconds of running away. They can often have good rewards, but also can lead you straight into death while you’re chasing them down. If you’re curious what every Scarab type in Elden Ring is, we’ve got an explanation for you.

First up, there are two Flask-related Teardrop Scarabs — Crimson, which glows bright red, and Cerulean, which glows blue. These Scarabs, if defeated, will refill the appropriate flask without you needing to rest at a Site of Grace — handy if you’ve been exploring a dungeon or overworld and could use a top-up. These types of Scarabs tend to spawn around Lesser Erdtrees, but can appear anywhere.

Next, there is one treasure related Scarab — the Silver Scarab. If you find one of these, they will drop a rare weapon, armor, sorcery, incantation or Art of War, which makes these a very high priority to find and defeat. However, almost all Silver Scarabs are near groups of enemies or traps, making defeating them very difficult to do without dying. We recommend using either your strongest bow and arrows, or magic of some kind, to defeat it from a distance — the item appears automatically in your inventory, so you don’t have to risk much to get it.