Every Ship in Skull and Bones & How to Craft It

I’m glad we could leave that Dhow behind to focus on bigger, sturdier ships in Skull and Bones. Let’s have a look at the market of ships Ubisoft’s pirate game has to offer.

During Skull and Bones‘ open beta period, we have access to a number of ships that can be unlocked progressively as we purchase blueprints, gather materials and level our infamy rank up through side quests and treasure hunting. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock every ship in Skull and Bones, how to get their required blueprint, and craft them.

All Small Ships in Skull and Bones

Image via Ubisoft

Here is every small ship you can craft at the Shipwright, how to unlock its blueprint, and the materials required to craft it in Skull and Bones:

Shipwright Appearance Ship Name Required Infamy Rank How to Get Ship Blueprint Required Materials n/a Dhow None Given during the game’s tutorial. None Bedar None Either complete A Seaworthy Ship side quest or buy it for 660 silver from Sainte Anne’s Shipwright. 20x Jute

10x Acacia

8x Bog Iron

360 silver Hulk Rover Purchase the Rover blueprint in Skull and Bones from the Sacred Tree Vendor in the Sacred Tree Outpost (Red Isles area) 12x Fine Jute

6x Bronze Ingot

6x Iroko Plank

1080 silver Cutter Rover Complete the Dressed to Kill quest. 12x Fine Jute

6x Bronze Ingot

6x Iroko Plan

1080 silver

Barge Buccaneer Purchase the Barge blueprint in Skull and Bones from the Kaa Mangrove Vendor in Kaa Mangrove (Coast of Africa area) 4x Fine Linen

8x Fine Hemp

8x Mopane Plank

4x Cobalt Ingot

2700 silver Sloop Buccaneer Complete The Devil’s Gambit’s main quest from John Scurlock. 8x Fine Hemp

4x Casting Sand

4x Lime

8x Cobalt Ingot

2700 Silver

Big Ships in Skull and Bones

Image via Ubisoft

Here is every big ship you can craft at the Shipwright, how to unlock its blueprint, and the materials required to craft it in Skull and Bones:

Ship Appearance Ship Name Required Rank How to Get Ship Blueprint Required Materials Padewakang Brigand Purchase the Padewakang Blueprint in Skull and Bones from Telok Penjarah’s Shipwright

(East Indies area) 15x Fine Ramie

4x Shellac

4x Crude Saltpeter

19x Ironwood Plank

15x Steel Ingot

2880 silver Snow Corsair TBA TBA Brigantine Cutthroat Purchase the Brigantine Blueprint in Skull and Bones from the Corrupt DMC Officer in the East Indies’ Ruined Lighthouse. 4x Shellac

4x Crude Saltpeter

2x Sheet Glass

2x Torsion Spring

14x Roselle Cloth

13x Greenheart Plank

12x Magnetite Ingot

8640 silver Sambuk Cutthroat Purchase from Yanita Nara, the Manager of Le Pont Muet. 15x Greenheart Plank

15x Magnetite Ingot

12x Roselle Cloth

4x Wood Tar

4x Cogwheel

2x Torsion Spring

Eels’ Twine

12000 silver

We’ll update this guide with information on how to unlock the Snow blueprint and craft that ship as we find it in Skull and Bones.