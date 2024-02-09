Every Ship in Skull and Bones & How to Craft It
A pirate truly is nothing without their ship. Here’s a list of every ship in Skull and Bones & how you can get them.
I’m glad we could leave that Dhow behind to focus on bigger, sturdier ships in Skull and Bones. Let’s have a look at the market of ships Ubisoft’s pirate game has to offer.
During Skull and Bones‘ open beta period, we have access to a number of ships that can be unlocked progressively as we purchase blueprints, gather materials and level our infamy rank up through side quests and treasure hunting. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock every ship in Skull and Bones, how to get their required blueprint, and craft them.
All Small Ships in Skull and Bones
Here is every small ship you can craft at the Shipwright, how to unlock its blueprint, and the materials required to craft it in Skull and Bones:
|Shipwright Appearance
|Ship Name
|Required Infamy Rank
|How to Get Ship Blueprint
|Required Materials
|n/a
|Dhow
|None
|Given during the game’s tutorial.
|None
|Bedar
|None
|Either complete A Seaworthy Ship side quest or buy it for 660 silver from Sainte Anne’s Shipwright.
|20x Jute
10x Acacia
8x Bog Iron
360 silver
|Hulk
|Rover
|Purchase the Rover blueprint in Skull and Bones from the Sacred Tree Vendor in the Sacred Tree Outpost (Red Isles area)
|12x Fine Jute
6x Bronze Ingot
6x Iroko Plank
1080 silver
|Cutter
|Rover
|Complete the Dressed to Kill quest.
|12x Fine Jute
6x Bronze Ingot
6x Iroko Plan
1080 silver
|Barge
|Buccaneer
|Purchase the Barge blueprint in Skull and Bones from the Kaa Mangrove Vendor in Kaa Mangrove (Coast of Africa area)
|4x Fine Linen
8x Fine Hemp
8x Mopane Plank
4x Cobalt Ingot
2700 silver
|Sloop
|Buccaneer
|Complete The Devil’s Gambit’s main quest from John Scurlock.
|8x Fine Hemp
4x Casting Sand
4x Lime
8x Cobalt Ingot
2700 Silver
Big Ships in Skull and Bones
Here is every big ship you can craft at the Shipwright, how to unlock its blueprint, and the materials required to craft it in Skull and Bones:
|Ship Appearance
|Ship Name
|Required Rank
|How to Get Ship Blueprint
|Required Materials
|Padewakang
|Brigand
|Purchase the Padewakang Blueprint in Skull and Bones from Telok Penjarah’s Shipwright
(East Indies area)
|15x Fine Ramie
4x Shellac
4x Crude Saltpeter
19x Ironwood Plank
15x Steel Ingot
2880 silver
|Snow
|Corsair
|TBA
|TBA
|Brigantine
|Cutthroat
|Purchase the Brigantine Blueprint in Skull and Bones from the Corrupt DMC Officer in the East Indies’ Ruined Lighthouse.
|4x Shellac
4x Crude Saltpeter
2x Sheet Glass
2x Torsion Spring
14x Roselle Cloth
13x Greenheart Plank
12x Magnetite Ingot
8640 silver
|Sambuk
|Cutthroat
|Purchase from Yanita Nara, the Manager of Le Pont Muet.
|15x Greenheart Plank
15x Magnetite Ingot
12x Roselle Cloth
4x Wood Tar
4x Cogwheel
2x Torsion Spring
Eels’ Twine
12000 silver
We’ll update this guide with information on how to unlock the Snow blueprint and craft that ship as we find it in Skull and Bones.