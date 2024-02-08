How to Find & Eliminate a Compagnie Rammer in Skull and Bones

Recommended Videos

It seems the pirate life isn’t all about drinking booze and singing songs about your sea adventures. Skull and Bones insists on making it all about analyzing ships and plundering settlements.

As you progress through Skull and Bones‘s main and side quests, you’ll eventually get handed the Strike the Iron contract from the Blacksmith. The Blacksmith has been a great guy so far, helping you upgrade your ship and weapons, so of course, you have a second to spare for him. If, despite your hardest efforts, you can’t seem to find a single Compagnie Rammer ship, then this guide is for you. Here’s how to identify ships, plunder settlements and complete Strike the Iron in Skull and Bones.

How to Identify a Compagnie Rammer in Skull and Bones

To identify any ship in Skull and Bones, use your spyglass and hover over it for a few seconds. This will reveal information about the ship’s name, level, type, faction, and armory.

On PC , the spyglass can be opened with the R key .

, the spyglass can be opened with the . On PlayStation and Xbox, the spyglass can be opened by pressing the right analog stick.

This feature is a must to complete Strike the Iron in Skull and Bones. You’ll need to identify a ship to pinpoint if it’s a Compagnie Rammer to eliminate it.

How to Plunder a Settlement in Skull and Bones

Some ships, like the Compagnie Rammer, only spawn to rescue a settlement you’re currently plundering in Skull and Bones.

This means you’re unlikely to find a Compagnie Rammer just randomly sailing the seas. Instead, you’ll have to shove it out of its nest. Or settlement, for that matter.

To plunder a settlement, just stand by it and start shooting cannonballs at it. This begins the plundering phase, which has four checkpoints. As you progress through each checkpoint, loot will drop before you, but stronger ships will also come to the settlement’s rescue.

If you’re just doing this to eliminate a Compagnie Rammer in Skull and Bones, just stick around until it swings by, destroy it, and flee. Plundering an outpost until the end of the phase is extremely hard at level 2 or 3.

Compagnie Rammer Location in Skull and Bones

The Compagnie Rammer can be fought in any Compagnie settlement, but the closest one to Saint Anne is Guérande, just south of the town’s docks in Skull and Bones.

Outside the settlement, you’ll only find three merchant ships docked, which are not hostile. When you attack, a Compagnie Rammer will appear. Make sure to use your spyglass to identify it before unquestioningly engaging it in battle.