How to Find the Sea People Relic in Skull and Bones

Recommended Videos

You’re a pirate; of course, you’re going to drop all your plans for a little treasure-hunting trip in Skull and Bones. The good People of the Sea have lost their relic, and it’s your job to find them. If you want those rewards, that is.

However, each pirate game treats treasure hunting differently. Some mark the treasure directly on your map. Some hand you a messy scrawl and enjoy the spectacle of you slamming your head against the screen as you try to decipher a semblance of that toddler doodle. Skull and Bones does this process in the least straightforward way possible. So, if you want to get acquainted with your treasure-hunting skills and find the Sea People Relic to complete the Relics of the Past side quest, this is the guide for you.

Sea People Relic Location in Skull and Bones

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sea People Relic you need to complete the Relics of the Past side quest can be found in Fort Louis, in the south portion of the map in Skull and Bones.

To read the treasure map in Relics of the Past, open it from your cargo inventory. It reads, “One of our camps was raided by the Fara at Red Isle, Tenina Coast, in Fort Louis, and our brothers and sisters returned to the Sea. We left our items there for fear of another raid, the relic included.”

Related: How Long Has Skull and Bones Been in Development?

The treasure map plainly states that the Fara overtook a camp, Fort Luis, on Tenina Coast, and the People of the Sea had to leave their relic behind there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re sailing from either Saint Anne or the Vorona Falls outpost, just head straight south and look for a tiny outpost on the peninsula. As you approach the “?” marker on the map, it will reveal itself as Fort Louis. Disembark there, and you’ll be in the Sea People Relic location in Skull and Bones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you arrive, look to your left to spot a wooden path. Follow it, and it will lead you to an orange glowing item. If you dig up this item (a shovel isn’t required), you’ll find the Sea People Relic in Skull and Bones.

All that’s left is to deliver this item back to the Sea People in Sea People Settlement, not in the Vorona Falls outpost, to complete Relics of the Past. While there’s a bunch of these sprinkled all over the seas, the closest one is Palisade Bay. That’s one less side quest you’ll have to carry over to the full game when Skull and Bones releases.