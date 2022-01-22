Every skin code in Propnight and how to redeem them
Claim your freebies.
Propnight is a 4vs1 PvP horror game that incorporates classic horror video games elements. You can either play as a survivor and try to stay alive till the end of the game or join the dark side and play as a killer. Like most games, there are codes available for Propnight that will allow you to claim special rewards, mainly skins. As of now, only a few codes are available for the game, and we’ve listed them below.
Working Propnight Skin Code
Here are all the active codes for Propnight:
- 0312– Redeem for Taiga’s Baseball Star outfit
- 2356– Redeem for Puppet outfit
- 3011– Redeem for Kate’s Gamer Girl outfit
- 6641– Redeem for Igor’s Bear outfit
How to redeem Propnight codes
To redeem codes in Propnight, simply launch the game and then open the main menu. Here, enter the code but make sure that you don’t use Numpad. Once done, you’ll automatically get the corresponding reward.
Expired Propnight codes
There are currently no expired Propnight codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.
How to get more Propnight codes
Interested players can follow the game’s official Twitter or join its Discord channel to track the latest codes and updates. That said, we will update the guide as soon as new codes surface.