Every skin code in Propnight and how to redeem them

Propnight is a 4vs1 PvP horror game that incorporates classic horror video games elements. You can either play as a survivor and try to stay alive till the end of the game or join the dark side and play as a killer. Like most games, there are codes available for Propnight that will allow you to claim special rewards, mainly skins. As of now, only a few codes are available for the game, and we’ve listed them below.

Working Propnight Skin Code

Here are all the active codes for Propnight:

0312 – Redeem for Taiga’s Baseball Star outfit

– Redeem for Taiga’s Baseball Star outfit 2356 – Redeem for Puppet outfit

– Redeem for Puppet outfit 3011 – Redeem for Kate’s Gamer Girl outfit

– Redeem for Kate’s Gamer Girl outfit 6641– Redeem for Igor’s Bear outfit

How to redeem Propnight codes

To redeem codes in Propnight, simply launch the game and then open the main menu. Here, enter the code but make sure that you don’t use Numpad. Once done, you’ll automatically get the corresponding reward.

Expired Propnight codes

There are currently no expired Propnight codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.

How to get more Propnight codes

Interested players can follow the game’s official Twitter or join its Discord channel to track the latest codes and updates. That said, we will update the guide as soon as new codes surface.