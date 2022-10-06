Every Sojourn skin in Overwatch 2, and how to get them

Sojourn is a new Damage Hero in Overwatch 2, whose secondary weapon gains power based on the accuracy of her shots with her primary weapon. She’s best suited to high-skill players who can shoot accurately with her railgun. “Marksman” type players will have a lot of success, delivering heavy damage by looping between her primary and secondary weapons. Her look is militaristic and cybernetic, conveying her no-nonsense fighting style. Her eight unlockable skins change the color and style of her clothing and hair.

Every Sojourn skin in Overwatch 2

All of Sojourn’s unlockable skins currently require the spending of Legacy Coins, either to buy them directly, or to buy Premium Battle Pass.

Troop Commander (Legendary Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This red and white outfit is Canadian in theme, complete with maple leaves on the thighs.

Captain Chase (Legendary Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The same model as the Troop Commander skin, but with a contrasting black and blue color scheme.

Commando (Legendary Skin — Season 1 Battle Pass, Tier 30)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This classic action hero look is a kind of cross between John Rambo and Jenette Vasquez from Aliens. Just too bad, indeed!

Runner (Epic Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only really colorful skin available for Sojourn, this outfit mixes pink, purple, and turquoise. Perfect attire for the busy cyber-commando on the way to aerobics class.

Borealis (Rare Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The name of this skin means “northern”, which doesn’t really explain the combination of pink, black, and green. But it might explain that icy white hair.

Prairie (Rare Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The design of this skin — a white belly and chest, surrounded by brown — is evocative of the fur pattern of many mammals, including the prairie dog, after which we think it might be named.

Tundra (Rare Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another “northern” skin, this one with a color scheme that makes sense. Black for rocks, white for snow, and grey-green for hardy tundra foliage.

Woodland (Rare Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you’d expect from its name, this skin is an outfit consisting of various shades of green.