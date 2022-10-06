Every Junker Queen skin in Overwatch 2, and how to get them

Junker Queen is a new Tank Hero in Overwatch 2, who specializes in berserker-style, life-draining close combat. She’s a fairly advanced character to use, as she needs to keep inflicting damage (and therefore take risks) in order to restore her own health. She has a Mad Max, post-apocalyptic punk look, rather like a Raider from the Fallout series. Her eight unlockable skins change the color and style of her clothing and, most importantly, the color of her mohawk hair.

Every Junker Queen skin in Overwatch 2

All of Junker Queen’s unlockable skins currently require the spending of Legacy Coins, either to buy them directly, or to buy Premium Battle Pass.

Circuit Breaker (Legendary Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This black and green color scheme gives this skin a kind of old-skool computer hacker feel.

Wastelander (Legendary Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pretty similar in style to Junker Queen’s default Overwatch 2 skin, but with a yellow and brown color scheme, and tougher looking leather garments.

Punker Queen (Epic Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nothing says “punk” more than fishnet, tartan, and a purple mohican.

Beast Hunter (Epic Skin — Season 1 Battle Pass, Tier 40)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leopard skins and a knee guard made entirely from teeth — this is very much a jungle-themed skin.

Actinium (Rare Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This blue skin is a little more denim, and a little less leather.

Plutonium (Rare Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Combines grey and silver to give Junker Queen a metallic look. Even her hair looks like it’s metal!

Radium (Rare Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mostly brown, but the green details give this skin a bit of a “radioactive ooze” vibe.

Uranium (Rare Skin — purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A combination of yellow and orange means this skin has a color scheme to match Junker Queen’s fiery temper.