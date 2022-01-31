Everything we know about Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void – Release date, new characters, more

Even years after its release, many things about Risk of Rain 2 are shrouded in mystery. That also goes for its upcoming expansion, Survivors of the Void. But a recent livestream and trailer from developer Hopoo Games helped to clear up a few things.

The stream teased some possible details on the upcoming Survivors of the Void expansion, while the trailer went in depth on one of the new characters making her way to Risk of Rain 2, the Railgunner. The trailer also revealed the official release date for Survivors of the Void, March 1.

The Railgunner

Screenshot via Hopoo Games

The new Railgunner is a high-damage sniper whose kit is well suited for taking on small groups or single targets, with a few interesting twists. The M99 Sniper introduces the game’s first first-person scope, which highlights weak points on enemies that allow the Railgunner to deal critical damage. At close range, she will also be able to fire low damage tracking shots with her XQR Smart Round Sytem. The M99 can also be Supercharged to deal out one massive hit with the potential to one-shot bosses at the cost of temporarily disabling all other weapons. The Concussion Device allows the Railgunner to knockback enemies and herself, for a combination of crowd control and mobility.

Other Hints

Screenshot via Hopoo Games

The nearly hour long stream that preceded the trailer was also littered with a few smaller tidbits and hints as to the rest of Survivor of the Void’s contents. The stream featured six new music tracks covering a wide range of moods that should add to the game’s already vibrant roster of ambient tunes. There were also a few ominous shapes floating in the distance, at least one of which appeared to be the gigantic whale featured in some of the expansion’s promotional imagery. There were also three loud sounds that seemed reminiscent of landing drop pods. Does this mean Survivors of the Void could be adding three new characters in total? We should find out soon.

