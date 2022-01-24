Everything we know about the new Control LTM in Apex Legends: Defiance

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance comes with another symmetrical PvP mode, only the second one in the game’s history since Arenas. While Respawn is yet to release substantial info about the new Control game mode, there is plenty we can already infer from the available previews. Here is everything we know so far about the new Control LMT in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance.

Live, die, repeat

Control is an objective-based game mode with infinite lives. Unlike all other modes, in this Apex Legends playlist players will respawn shortly after getting taken out. The goal of a Control match is not to get the most frags, but to hold objective points on the map. Whether the goal is to control them for a set amount of time or to capture them in a set order is unclear, but we do know each map will have multiple control points.

Fixed loadouts

In Control, players won’t find random weapon pick-ups on the map. Instead, equipment is selected on a loadout screen before the match starts. That keeps the Control LTM action going seamlessly, without any buy screens or crafting stations interrupting it.

Better matchmaking

We can expect Control matches to be noticeably fairer and less prone to latency and other netcode issues. In a regular battle royale match, players are not only matched up by their relative proximity to the server but also by their skill; or at least they should be, though Apex Legends’ matchmaking is notoriously weak in that regard. Ultimately, battle royale matches have longer matchmaking queue times, and even after all the waiting, there is a very low chance that all players in the lobby would be of comparable skill. Conversely, in an 18-player team-versus-team game mode like Control, players can just be selected for the lobby by ping, and then divided into teams based on their skill. This ensures that matchmaking in Control will be much faster and more balanced than in regular Apex Legends queues and that there will be fewer server issues.

Limited time

On paper, Control sounds like a great addition to Apex Legends. Unfortunately, it is only a limited-time event. Unlike Arenas, Control will most likely be phased out after Apex Legends: Defiance, or even sometime before Season 12 ends.