Apex Legends: Ratings in Control LTM, explained

Apex Legends: Defiance’s limited-time Control mode may be the first to deliver unlimited spawns in 18-player matches, but it is a chaotic mode for a different reason entirely. Control introduces a reward system that emphasizes the importance of completing certain tasks in order to gain better weapons and more abilities. As this is an entirely new feature, it is crucial to understand how to use it to your advantage.

How does the Ratings system work?

The Ratings system’s main function is to reward those who capture zones, eliminate enemies, and gain assists without dying. Players will need to increase their rating by partaking in these objectives in order to obtain additional equipment. These benefits can then be earned once reaching one of the three tiers: blue, purple, and gold. However, once a player dies, they will lose any equipment gained from tiers, as well as all tier and rating progression they may have made.

What rewards can be earned?

Upon reaching a higher tier, loadouts will then be granted weapons and attachments that mirror the color of that tier. For instance, players can finally use something like a gold Alternator once reaching the gold tier. Legends will also not have to wait for their ultimate ability to recharge when entering their next tier, as this also gives one instant refill to the attack.

With this being such a challenge, the game will highlight the player with the highest rating as the “Ratings Leader.” This won’t provide any additional benefits to the leader, but the player able to eliminate them should expect a substantial increase to their rating in return.

