Far Cry 5 is filled with wildlife. From bears to birds, the plains, valleys, and mountains of this simulated Montana are teeming with fauna. Sometimes, you will actively need to find a certain type of animal. If you are doing the Clinical Study mission, you will need to track down Grizzly bears.

You get the mission from Dr. Charles Lindey, in Hope County Jail, after you have completed the Doctor’s Orders quest. As part of the Clinical Study mission, you will need to find three Grizzly bears.

Far Cry 5 Grizzly Bear Location

One of the best places to find Grizzly bears is near the F.A.N.G Center in Jacob’s region. To the west of the Center, past the fast travel point for Mocassin River, is a stretch of mountainous forest. Head for that area, and you will be sure to find some Grizzly bears.

It is important to remember that Grizzly bears are very dangerous and powerful. Bring a high-powered sniper rifle, or perhaps even a heavy machine gun, to hunt these beasts. It is also a very good idea to bring Boomer. Your canine friend can tag and track enemies and wildlife, which makes wandering around the woods much safer. Also, make sure that you pay attention to the ambient sounds. You can often hear someone screaming as a bear tries to turn them into lunch. If you get there in time and slay the beast and save them, you will even earn some Resistance Points.

It is also worth noting that Grizzly bears are not the only type of bear in the game. Make sure you are not going toe to toe with an Alpha Black Bear by mistake! No point in risking death for no benefit. Hopefully, this guide helps you track down the Far Cry 5 Grizzly Bear Location and wrap up this quest.