Far Cry 6 is reportedly the game starring Giancarlo Esposito

A new report might have revealed the game Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian is involved in.

Esposito had disclosed that he has been working on a “huge” game and that this work required him to apply “a new style of acting.”

According to GameReactor, that game is Far Cry 6, the next entry in the FPS open world franchise from Ubisoft.

The website doesn’t have many details to share on that but confirms the game is going to be revealed at Ubisoft Forward.

The event is happening on July 12, so it shouldn’t take much time before we can learn more particulars about the project.

Far Cry 6 had already been in the rumors and it’s quite known it is in the making; GameReactor had previously revealed that the setting should be more in line with the previous entries compared to Far Cry 5‘s Montana, too.

Esposito has made a name for his roles as a villain, and Far Cry has, too, so it sure would interesting to see the two work together.

Interestingly, he has used the past verb when he mentioned “this video game I did,” which would seem a hint at the fact his work is already done on that.

That could mean Far Cry 6‘s release date could be very close, in line with Ubisoft’s forecast they would be launching one more triple-A game from a well known property of theirs.