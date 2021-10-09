How to complete the Emerald Skull treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

A cursed hidden treasure is hidden in Concepcion. Well, at least that’s where you start your journey to obtaining a treasure that Indiana Jones himself would be proud of. Here is how you complete this treasure hunt.

The Emerald Skull

Start your journey by traveling to Concepcion in the region of Conuco. It is located on the eastern shore of Yara. Take a look at the map below for help finding the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find the orange box on top of a building in the area. Once you find the box, the quest shall begin and you will be tasked with traveling to a different part of the region to continue. Take whatever route you want to reach the area, but be prepared for a trek.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach your destination, you will find a mountainous area with a river flowing out of it. In this area is a cave. Be careful of the leopard that can jump out at you at any moment. Head inside the cave and follow it until you reach a wooden plank bridge. Grab the bobber charm off the piece of wood with candles and skulls on it. It is in a leather-bound box.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk across the wooden planks into the next area filled with stalactites. Look up to find a grappling point and use it to reach the ledge above you. Use the next grappling point in the cave ceiling to reach the ledge where an altar is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the left around the altar. There is a slanted rock that you can use as a slide to get into the water below. Slide down into the water and climb up on the ledge. You will now come face to face with a dead body holding a glowing green skull. No, this isn’t the Emerald Skull, it’s the Unlucky Skull. A grenade will immediately drop and destroy the wood blocking the pathway outside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will now give you a new objective marker that is downriver from where you come out of the cave. Follow the river down until you reach the next cave. Head into the cave and follow it until you come across a large monkey statue. Present the skull to the statue and the cave wall will open to reveal a shrine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the shrine room, take the pathway to the right that leads up the cave wall. Follow it around to find a gap. Use the grappling point ahead to swing over to the next ledge where another monkey statue awaits. Present your skull again. This monkey statue will activate another on the opposite side of the room. Present your statue to that one as well. After presenting your skull to both statues, head to the door along the path. It will now be open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head through the door and follow the path ahead of you. Grab the Osu Idol along the way. Watch out for the tripwires because they will cause explosions. At the end of the path, you will see the monkey statue holding your long-awaited treasure chest.