FIFA 21 FUT Season 7 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards – Which cards should you choose?

Season 7 of FIFA 21 Football Ultimate Team officially went live on June 18, and with it came a few new things to watch. In addition to the launch of two new TOTS Objectives challenges and a couple of SBCs, players can grab two new Storyline players this season, one for reaching Level 15 and one for Level 30.

So, what are the stats for each of the players available? Which ones should you choose? We’ve got both questions covered, so let’s take a look at the Player Rewards for Season 7.

XP Requirements for Season 7

Much like with previous seasons in FIFA 21, FIFA players will need to hit 27,600 XP to get the Level 15 rewards. If you don’t know how to get XP, make sure to complete Objectives and Milestones challenges throughout the season. Objectives and Milestones challenge grant XP, so keep an eye out for those. As for Level 30, FIFA players will need to hit 100,000 XP. And much like with other seasons, once you hit Level 15 or 13, you’ll be able to choose from one of three footballers.

Now that we’ve gone over that, let’s take a look at the rewards for this season, starting with the Level 15 players:

Level 15

Marek Hamsik

Sebastian Giovinco

Edson Alvarez

And for Level 30:

Level 30

Daniel Podence

Clement Lenglet

Brahim Diaz

Recommendations

Much like with other seasons, the Level 15 rewards aren’t too crazy. FIFA players can choose from one of three 89 OVR player items, and for this one, we’re going to lean more towards Giovinco. The Italian attacking midfielder should be able to link well with many players from the Serie A, and this card’s Pace, Shooting, and Passing attributes are quite solid.

As for the Level 30 rewards, you really can’t go wrong with any of these three cards. We really like the Pace on the Daniel Podence card, and thanks to its Portugal link, it could work in a Portuguese-themed team with Ronaldo. Despite that, we would probably go with the Clement Lenglet card, just because of the meta. Thanks to backs like Raphael Varane and Ferland Mendy, French backs from the LaLiga are still quite powerful. Lenglet will work extremely well with those two, so you really can’t go wrong with the French defender from Barcelona.

This Season is slated to end on July 30.