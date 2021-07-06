FIFA 21: How to complete Denmark Nation Players SBC – Requirements and solutions

Denmark is heading to the semi-finals of the Euro 2020, so it seems quite fitting that the latest Squad Building Challenge has a Danish feel to it. On July 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new SBC, with three Danish national players up for grabs. FIFA users can acquire 90+ OVR cards of Stryger Larsen, Martin Braithwaite, and Thomas Delaney, and here’s how you can get all three items.

How to complete Denmark Nation Players SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to fill out three lineups, one for each player. The requirements for the three lineups are as follows:

Stryger Larsen

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – 92 OVR Larsen

Martin Braithwaite

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – 93 OVR Braithwaite

Thomas Delaney

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – 94 OVR Delaney

Solutions

Stryger Larsen

LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) LM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)

CM Fabian (82 OVR) RCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) LCB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) MCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Martin Braithwaite

ST: Summer Star GK Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)

Summer Star GK Claudio Bravo (92 OVR) LW: Summer Star LM Angel Romero (91 OVR)

Summer Star LM Angel Romero (91 OVR) RW: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)

RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR) LCM: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)

GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR) MCM: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)

CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR) RCM: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR) LB: CAM Quincy Promes (82 OVR)

CAM Quincy Promes (82 OVR) LCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)

Thomas Delaney

ST: TOTGS ST Walter Bou (93 OVR)

TOTGS ST Walter Bou (93 OVR) LM: GK Walter Benitez (82 OVR)

GK Walter Benitez (82 OVR) RM: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)

RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR) CAM: GK Esteban Andrada (81 OVR)

GK Esteban Andrada (81 OVR) LCDM: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)

ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR) RCDM: Summer Star GK Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)

Summer Star GK Claudio Bravo (92 OVR) LB: Summer Star LM Angel Romero (91 OVR)

Summer Star LM Angel Romero (91 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 13.