FIFA 21: How to complete Denmark Nation Players SBC – Requirements and solutions
Can Denmark get it done?
Denmark is heading to the semi-finals of the Euro 2020, so it seems quite fitting that the latest Squad Building Challenge has a Danish feel to it. On July 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new SBC, with three Danish national players up for grabs. FIFA users can acquire 90+ OVR cards of Stryger Larsen, Martin Braithwaite, and Thomas Delaney, and here’s how you can get all three items.
How to complete Denmark Nation Players SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to fill out three lineups, one for each player. The requirements for the three lineups are as follows:
Stryger Larsen
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – 92 OVR Larsen
Martin Braithwaite
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – 93 OVR Braithwaite
Thomas Delaney
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – 94 OVR Delaney
Solutions
Stryger Larsen
- LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- LM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- LCB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Martin Braithwaite
- ST: Summer Star GK Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)
- LW: Summer Star LM Angel Romero (91 OVR)
- RW: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)
- LCM: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)
- LB: CAM Quincy Promes (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)
Thomas Delaney
- ST: TOTGS ST Walter Bou (93 OVR)
- LM: GK Walter Benitez (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)
- CAM: GK Esteban Andrada (81 OVR)
- LCDM: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)
- RCDM: Summer Star GK Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)
- LB: Summer Star LM Angel Romero (91 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 13.