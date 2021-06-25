FIFA 21: How to complete End of an Era Sergio Ramos SBC – Requirements and solutions

For 16 seasons, Spanish back Sergio Ramos has been a staple defender for Real Madrid. Ramos has been a part of five LaLiga championship teams, but his time with Madrid has come to an end. To celebrate Ramos’ career with Real Madrid, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a special End of an Era SBC on June 25. This is a choice SBC, as those who complete it will receive a pack that includes a 98 OVR CB card, or a 96 OVR RB version. You can only choose one, but before that, you’ll need to complete a few lineups.

How to complete End of an Era Sergio Ramos SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the six are as follows:

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Sevilla FC players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

El idolo del Bernabeu

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Rising Star

ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM: RW Lucas Vasquez (80 OVR)

RW Lucas Vasquez (80 OVR) CAM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) LCM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

CM Paulinho (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)

GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

El idolo del Bernabeu

ST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR) LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) RM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) CAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) LCB: CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: CB Nicolas Nkoulou (80 OVR)

CB Nicolas Nkoulou (80 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

La Furia Roja

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LW: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) RCM: FOF CM Nahitan Nandez (90 OVR)

FOF CM Nahitan Nandez (90 OVR) CDM: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) LB: LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR)

LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) RB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

GK Ederson (88 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

League Legend

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LW: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) RCM: FOF CM Nahitan Nandez (90 OVR)

FOF CM Nahitan Nandez (90 OVR) CDM: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) LB: LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR)

LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR) LCB: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) RCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) RB: RB Sergio Roberto (83 OVR)

RB Sergio Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LST: FOF ST Yusuf Yazici (92 OVR)

FOF ST Yusuf Yazici (92 OVR) RST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) LM: LW Dimitri Payet (82 OVR)

LW Dimitri Payet (82 OVR) RM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)

CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR) LCM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) LB: FOF ST Josef Martinez (94 OVR)

FOF ST Josef Martinez (94 OVR) LCB: GK David de Gea (86 OVR)

GK David de Gea (86 OVR) RCB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

GK Ederson (88 OVR) RB: RN Lucas Moura (83 OVR)

RN Lucas Moura (83 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

LST: FOF Morata (93 OVR)

FOF Morata (93 OVR) RST: FOF ST Josef Martinez (94 OVR)

FOF ST Josef Martinez (94 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) RCDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) LB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) LCB: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) RCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) RB: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will end on July 25.