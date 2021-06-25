FIFA 21: How to complete End of an Era Sergio Ramos SBC – Requirements and solutions
A celebration of Sergio’s career.
For 16 seasons, Spanish back Sergio Ramos has been a staple defender for Real Madrid. Ramos has been a part of five LaLiga championship teams, but his time with Madrid has come to an end. To celebrate Ramos’ career with Real Madrid, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a special End of an Era SBC on June 25. This is a choice SBC, as those who complete it will receive a pack that includes a 98 OVR CB card, or a 96 OVR RB version. You can only choose one, but before that, you’ll need to complete a few lineups.
How to complete End of an Era Sergio Ramos SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the six are as follows:
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Sevilla FC players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
El idolo del Bernabeu
- Starting players – 11
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
La Furia Roja
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Rising Star
- ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Lucas Vasquez (80 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
El idolo del Bernabeu
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)
- LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- RM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Nicolas Nkoulou (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
La Furia Roja
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LW: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- RCM: FOF CM Nahitan Nandez (90 OVR)
- CDM: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR)
- LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- RB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
League Legend
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LW: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- RCM: FOF CM Nahitan Nandez (90 OVR)
- CDM: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- RCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergio Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- LST: FOF ST Yusuf Yazici (92 OVR)
- RST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)
- LM: LW Dimitri Payet (82 OVR)
- RM: CAM Anderson Talisca (82 OVR)
- LCM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- LB: FOF ST Josef Martinez (94 OVR)
- LCB: GK David de Gea (86 OVR)
- RCB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
- RB: RN Lucas Moura (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
89-Rated Squad
- LST: FOF Morata (93 OVR)
- RST: FOF ST Josef Martinez (94 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- RCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will end on July 25.