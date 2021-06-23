FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Ivan Rakitic SBC – Requirements and solutions

Croatian football fans should be happy to see the newest SBC in FIFA 21. On June 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge, featuring Sevilla FC midfielder Ivan Rakitic. So, what do you need to do in order to add Rakitic to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions that could help you out along the way.

How to complete Flashback Ivan Rakitic SBC

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Croatia players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

National Duty

ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LW: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) RW: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) CM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR) LB: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR) RB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

La Liga

ST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) LM: LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR)

LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR) RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR) RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) CDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) LCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 29.