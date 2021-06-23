FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Ivan Rakitic SBC – Requirements and solutions
Gear up for a new Flashback SBC.
Croatian football fans should be happy to see the newest SBC in FIFA 21. On June 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge, featuring Sevilla FC midfielder Ivan Rakitic. So, what do you need to do in order to add Rakitic to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions that could help you out along the way.
How to complete Flashback Ivan Rakitic SBC
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Croatia players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
National Duty
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LW: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- LB: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
La Liga
- ST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung-min Son (87 OVR)
- RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)
- RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 29.