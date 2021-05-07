FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Marcelo SBC – Requirements and solutions
Flashback to Marcelo’s FUT 17 TOTS.
With La Liga Team of the Season hitting packs on May 7, EA Sports was sure to drop some great, new cards into FIFA 21 SBCs. The first of the batch came out on May 7 and it’s a Marcelo card flashing back to his form in FUT 17 TOTS. It is a mammoth of card at the left-back position, but also requires a dump truck full of coins to complete. Let’s take a look at everything you need to get this bad boy into your squad.
How to complete Flashback Marcelo SBC
To complete the Marcelo SBC, players will need to complete five different squads of 11 players each. The requirements for all five are below.
Selecao
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Los Blancos
- Starting players – 11
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Top Performance
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
As mentioned above, this is a beast of player, but he’s coming in at just over 700,000 coins. Obviously, with all of the cheap fodder in the game during TOTS, you can finish him for much less. That said, it’s hard to say it’s worth it for a left-back. Of course, if you’re a Real Madrid fan, this is quite the player to add to your team. Below are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete the SBC.
Selecao
- ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)
- CAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Anderson Talisca (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- CDM: LF TOTW Oscar (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Leon Goretzka (84 OVR)
- LB: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Niklas Sules (84 OVR)
- RB: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
Los Blancos
- ST: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)
- CB: Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)
La Liga
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LM: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- CM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Saul (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Pique (86 OVR)
- CB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)
Top Performance
- ST: ST Erling Haaland (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)
- LM: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- LB: ST TOTS Carlos Strandberg (87 OVR)
- CB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- CB: CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)
- RB: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- LW: CB TOTS Michal Helik (86 OVR)
- ST: GK TOTS Tim Krul (86 OVR)
- RW: RM TOTS Andre Carrillo (88 OVR)
- CM: GK ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- CM: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)
- CM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- LB: CB Pique (86 OVR)
- CB: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- CB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)
- RB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 14.