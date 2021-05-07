FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Marcelo SBC – Requirements and solutions

With La Liga Team of the Season hitting packs on May 7, EA Sports was sure to drop some great, new cards into FIFA 21 SBCs. The first of the batch came out on May 7 and it’s a Marcelo card flashing back to his form in FUT 17 TOTS. It is a mammoth of card at the left-back position, but also requires a dump truck full of coins to complete. Let’s take a look at everything you need to get this bad boy into your squad.

How to complete Flashback Marcelo SBC

Screenshot by Gampur

To complete the Marcelo SBC, players will need to complete five different squads of 11 players each. The requirements for all five are below.

Selecao

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gampur

Los Blancos

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gampur

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gampur

Top Performance

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gampur

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gampur

Solutions

As mentioned above, this is a beast of player, but he’s coming in at just over 700,000 coins. Obviously, with all of the cheap fodder in the game during TOTS, you can finish him for much less. That said, it’s hard to say it’s worth it for a left-back. Of course, if you’re a Real Madrid fan, this is quite the player to add to your team. Below are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete the SBC.

Selecao

ST : ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) CAM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Anderson Talisca (83 OVR)

: CAM Anderson Talisca (83 OVR) CAM : CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

: CM Paulinho (83 OVR) CDM : LF TOTW Oscar (85 OVR)

: LF TOTW Oscar (85 OVR) CDM : CM Leon Goretzka (84 OVR)

: CM Leon Goretzka (84 OVR) LB : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) CB: CB Niklas Sules (84 OVR)

CB Niklas Sules (84 OVR) RB : CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

Los Blancos

ST : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) CAM : CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LM : CAM Isco (84 OVR)

: CAM Isco (84 OVR) RM : RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Jordan Henderson (86 OVR)

: CDM Jordan Henderson (86 OVR) LB : LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) CB : CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

: CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR) CB : Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB : GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)

La Liga

ST : CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LM : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) CM : CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) CM : CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) RM : RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) CDM : CM Saul (84 OVR)

: CM Saul (84 OVR) LB : LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) CB : CB Pique (86 OVR)

: CB Pique (86 OVR) CB : GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) RB : GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)

Top Performance

ST : ST Erling Haaland (84 OVR)

: ST Erling Haaland (84 OVR) ST : ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR) LM : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) RM : RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)

: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR) CDM : CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) CDM : CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) LB : ST TOTS Carlos Strandberg (87 OVR)

: ST TOTS Carlos Strandberg (87 OVR) CB : CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

: CB David Alaba (84 OVR) CB : CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

: CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR) RB : GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)

: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR) GK: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

LW : CB TOTS Michal Helik (86 OVR)

: CB TOTS Michal Helik (86 OVR) ST : GK TOTS Tim Krul (86 OVR)

: GK TOTS Tim Krul (86 OVR) RW : RM TOTS Andre Carrillo (88 OVR)

: RM TOTS Andre Carrillo (88 OVR) CM : GK ter Stegen (90 OVR)

: GK ter Stegen (90 OVR) CM : RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)

: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR) CM : CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) LB : CB Pique (86 OVR)

: CB Pique (86 OVR) CB : CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) CB : CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)

: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR) RB : CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) GK: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 14.