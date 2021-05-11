FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Pique SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports continues to churn out solid content throughout its ongoing Team of the Season promo in FIFA 21. On May 11, they brought Flashback Gerard Pique to the game. In what has steadily become a yearly occurrence in FUT, Pique has a gem of a card with this Flashback. Sure, he lacks just a bit in the pace department, but unless you can afford TOTS Raphael Varane, this is a top-tier card. Here’s how to get him into your team.

How to complete Flashback Pique SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete Pique’s Flashback Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete two different squads with 11 players each. Both segments come with their own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

The requirements for the two segments are as follows:

Blaugrana

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

La Furia Roja

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Flashback Pique is currently coming in at just over 300,000 coins. That’s not cheap, but if you’re running a LaLiga or Spanish side, he’s likely worth it. You’d love to see him get a few more points into his base pace; however, once you throw a Catalyst or Shadow chemistry style on him, he’s more than serviceable. Here are some solutions to help you finish off these challenges:

Blaugrana

LW : GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)

: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) RW : LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR) CM : CAM TOTS George Honeyman (85 OVR)

: CAM TOTS George Honeyman (85 OVR) CM : CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)

: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR) CM : CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) CB : CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) CB : CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RB : RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)

La Furia Roja

ST : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM : LM Douglas Costa (84 OVR)

: LM Douglas Costa (84 OVR) CM : CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

: CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR) CM : CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RM : RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) CDM : CDM TOTS Tomas Soucek (91 OVR)

: CDM TOTS Tomas Soucek (91 OVR) LB : LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) CB : CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR)

: CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR) CB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) RB : CAM TOTS Anastasios Bakasetas (85 OVR)

: CAM TOTS Anastasios Bakasetas (85 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 14.