FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Pique SBC – Requirements and solutions
Take the Spanish defender back to his FUT 17 glory days.
EA Sports continues to churn out solid content throughout its ongoing Team of the Season promo in FIFA 21. On May 11, they brought Flashback Gerard Pique to the game. In what has steadily become a yearly occurrence in FUT, Pique has a gem of a card with this Flashback. Sure, he lacks just a bit in the pace department, but unless you can afford TOTS Raphael Varane, this is a top-tier card. Here’s how to get him into your team.
How to complete Flashback Pique SBC
To complete Pique’s Flashback Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete two different squads with 11 players each. Both segments come with their own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.
The requirements for the two segments are as follows:
Blaugrana
- Starting players – 11
- FC Barcelona players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
La Furia Roja
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Flashback Pique is currently coming in at just over 300,000 coins. That’s not cheap, but if you’re running a LaLiga or Spanish side, he’s likely worth it. You’d love to see him get a few more points into his base pace; however, once you throw a Catalyst or Shadow chemistry style on him, he’s more than serviceable. Here are some solutions to help you finish off these challenges:
Blaugrana
- LW: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- RW: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTS George Honeyman (85 OVR)
- CM: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)
La Furia Roja
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Douglas Costa (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)
- CM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM TOTS Tomas Soucek (91 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR)
- CB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- RB: CAM TOTS Anastasios Bakasetas (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 14.