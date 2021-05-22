FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Radja Nainggolan SBC – Requirements and solutions

Throughout the Team of the Season promo in FIFA 21, several Flashback Squad Building Challenges, featuring some of the players who have made the TOTS in the past, have been released. On May 22, EA Sports and the FIFA team released yet another Flashback SBC of this nature, and this time around, a 93 OVR player item of Cagliari attacking midfielder Radja Nainggolan is up for grabs. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC. Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions that could help you out.

How to complete Flashback Radja Nainggolan SBC

To complete the Flashback Nainggolan Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the three are as follows:

Giallorossi

Starting players – 11

Roma FC players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

The Red Devils

Starting players – 11

Belgium players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Solutions

Giallorossi

ST: TOTW ST Carlos Bacca (81 OVR)

LM: LM Marc Cucurella (81 OVR)

RM: RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR)

CAM: CM Sergio Canales (82 OVR)

LCDM: CM Andres Iniesta (81 OVR)

RCDM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

LB: LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR)

LCB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

RB: RB Ander Capa Rodriguez (81 OVR)

GK: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)

The Red Devils

ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

LW: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

RW: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

LM: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)

RM: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)

LCM: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

RCM: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)

LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

MCB: TOTW CB Dedryck Boyata (84 OVR)

RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

League Finesse

ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

LW: LW Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)

RW: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

LCM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR)

RCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

CDM: TOTW CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (85 OVR)

LB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

LCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)

RCB: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

RB: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 26.