FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Gervinho SBC – Requirements and Solutions

We’re almost finished with the first week of FUT Birthday, which means a second promo team is almost ready to hop into packs. But first, EA Sports has yet another player SBC that throws things back in time. They may have released it on April 1, but this is no April Fool’s joke. Instead, it’s a juiced version of everyone’s favorite Ivorian winger Gervinho. Here’s how to complete the FUT 15 throwback.

How to complete FUT Birthday Gervinho SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike all of the FUT Birthday player SBCs we’ve seen over the past week, Gervinho only requires one squad to complete. That’s going to make him a bit cheaper than everything we’ve seen thus far, which is good news if your club is running dry of fodder. Here are the requirements for that single squad:

Gervinho

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Ratings – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Gervinho

Solution coming soon.

This challenge expires on April

