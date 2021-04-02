FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Hamza Choudhury Objectives challenge

April 2 brought the second team of FUT Birthday stars to FIFA 21 packs; however, it wasn’t the only thing EA Sports added. They’ve also dropped a brand new FUT Birthday player into Objectives. Hamza Choudhury is the latest card to receive a mega boost and players can pick him up over the course of the next week. Let’s look at what you need to do to slot this English defensive midfielder into your squad.

How to complete Hamza Choudhury Objectives challenge

Completing Choudhury’s challenge is as simple as hopping into Live FUT Friendlies and finishing off five different objectives in Managerial Masterpiece. It’s going to take players at least 14 games to unlock the player, so it’s best to get started sooner rather than later.

Here are the five objectives:

Anchor Man Assists – Assist five goals using CDMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 300 XP and one Gold Pack)

Wicked Weak Foot – Score 3 Finesse goals using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 300 XP and one Small Electrum Players Pack)

Premier Party – Score 11 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 300 XP and one 75+ Rate Rare Player Pack)

Steady Success – Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. six Premier League players in your starting squad (reward is 300 XP and one Premium Gold Pack)

Fox in the Box – Score in 14 separate matches using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 300 XP and one Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all five objectives will receive 300 XP and the 87 OVR FUT Birthday Choudhury card.

Again, all five objectives need to be completed in Managerial Masterpiece. Recently, EA has upped the Team Overall Rating in that mode from 77 to 79, so make sure you update your team accordingly.

