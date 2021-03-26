FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Klaas-Jan Huntelaar Objectives challenge

FUT Birthday is here, and so is a new Objectives challenge in FIFA 21. To help celebrate 12 years in Football Ultimate Team, the FIFA team has released a new 90 OVR FUT Birthday card of FC Schalke 04 striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. So, how can you get your hands on this Dutch striker’s upgraded card? Let’s go over the objectives for this challenge.

In order to fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to fulfill five separate objectives. All of these challenge must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

The five objectives for this challenge are as follows:

Passer Personified – Assist four goals with Through Ball forwards in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP)

– Assist four goals with Through Ball forwards in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP) Long Ranger – Score two Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP)

– Score two Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP) Goal Getter – Score eight goals using Dutch players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP)

– Score eight goals using Dutch players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP) Wonderful Wins – Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 250 XP)

– Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 250 XP) Steady Scorer – Score in 13 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 250 XP)

Screenshot from Gamepur

Players who complete all five objectives will receive 300 XP and the 90 OVR Huntelaar card.

Three of the five objectives can be completed with any team of the player’s choosing. The other two, Goal Getter & Steady Scorer, do have some specific requirements. To complete this quickly, you may want to consider building a Bundesliga-filled squad, with VfL Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst leading the charge. Since he’s Dutch and from the Bundesliga, he fits in well here.

This challenge is slated to expire on April 2.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.