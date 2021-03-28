FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Mesut Ozil SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 21 started up its annual FUT Birthday promo on March 26 with a brand new team of players. EA Sports also announced at that time that they’d be dropping new player SBCs for twelve straight days to spice up the festivities. The March 28 SBC is none other than Mesut Ozil. The star German midfielder pulled the strings for many Ultimate Team squads back in FIFA 11, and his latest card is no different. Here’s how to get him into your club.

How to complete FUT Birthday Mesut Ozil SBC

To put Ozil into your squad, you’ll need to complete two SBC segments. These both come with their set of unique requirements that you’ll need to keep in mind as you build your lineup.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The requirements for the two segments are as follows:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Mesut Ozil is coming in at just a hair under 150,000 coins. Obviously, he’s a bit awkward to link if you don’t have a German squad, but he’s a quality player. He also has a cheeky strong link to FUT Birthday Lukas Podoloski who is still available via SBC.

Real Madrid

LW : LWB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

: LWB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) RW : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CM : CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) CM : CM Inform Luis Romo (81 OVR)

: CM Inform Luis Romo (81 OVR) CDM : CM Saul (84 OVR)

: CM Saul (84 OVR) LB : LB Marcelo (83 OVR)

: LB Marcelo (83 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) CB : CB Dakonam Djene (82 OVR)

: CB Dakonam Djene (82 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)

National Duty

ST : ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

: CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR) CAM : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) LM : LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) RM : LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) CM : CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) LB : LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) CB : GK Yann Sommer (86 OVR)

: GK Yann Sommer (86 OVR) CB : GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)

: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR) RB : GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on April 4.

