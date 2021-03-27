FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Rodrigo Palacio SBC – Requirements and solutions
The greatest hairstyle in FIFA history is back.
FUT Birthday kicked off in FIFA 21 on March 26. The event started with a brand new team in packs and promises of new player SBCs every day for 12 days to celebrate the popular game mode’s birthday. The second player was revealed on March 27, and it’s none other than the former Inter Milan striker Rodrigo Palacio. The 88-rated striker was known for his pace and haircut back in FIFA 10. So, how do you get the latest version of him in your club?
How to complete FUT Birthday Rodrigo Palacio SBC
Getting Palacio in your club is as simple as completing two SBC segments. Each segment has its own unique requirements that you’ll need to manage as you build your lineup.
The requirements for the two segments are as follows:
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Argentina
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Bringing Palacio into your club is going to run you around 200,000 coins. Considering his links to both Serie A and Argentina players, he’s definitely worth a look. Plus, he has those crucial five-star skill moves, making him a valuable player if you need a new striker or CAM.
Serie A TIM
- ST: CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR)
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- CAM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
Argentina
- ST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Inform Leandro Trossard (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- LB: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- CB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- RB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on April 3.
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.