FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Rodrigo Palacio SBC – Requirements and solutions

FUT Birthday kicked off in FIFA 21 on March 26. The event started with a brand new team in packs and promises of new player SBCs every day for 12 days to celebrate the popular game mode’s birthday. The second player was revealed on March 27, and it’s none other than the former Inter Milan striker Rodrigo Palacio. The 88-rated striker was known for his pace and haircut back in FIFA 10. So, how do you get the latest version of him in your club?

How to complete FUT Birthday Rodrigo Palacio SBC

Getting Palacio in your club is as simple as completing two SBC segments. Each segment has its own unique requirements that you’ll need to manage as you build your lineup.

The requirements for the two segments are as follows:

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Solutions

Bringing Palacio into your club is going to run you around 200,000 coins. Considering his links to both Serie A and Argentina players, he’s definitely worth a look. Plus, he has those crucial five-star skill moves, making him a valuable player if you need a new striker or CAM.

Serie A TIM

ST : CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR)

: CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR) ST : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) CAM : GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) CM : CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) CM : CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) CM : CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) LB : LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR) CB : CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)

: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) RB : RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

Argentina

ST : ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Inform Leandro Trossard (82 OVR)

: CAM Inform Leandro Trossard (82 OVR) LM : LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR)

: LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) LB : LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) CB : GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) CB : LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) RB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on April 3.

