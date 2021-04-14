FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Silver Stars Stuart Dallas Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new FUT Silver Stars challenge on April 14. This week, FIFA players can get their hands on a 74 OVR Team of the Week card of Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas. So, how can you add this English midfielder to your FUT collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Stuart Dallas Silver Stars Objectives challenge

To complete the Stuart Dallas Silver Stars challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three separate objectives. All three of these Objectives must be fulfilled in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

The three objectives are as follows:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three of these objectives will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR FUT Birthday Dann card.

Last week’s challenge was a bit different, as FIFA players need to play in The Playground in order to acquire the FUT Birthday Walace card. That won’t be the case this week, as players can return to the Silver Lounge in order to acquire the Team of the Week Dallas item.

This challenge expires on April 21.