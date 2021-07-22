FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Allan SBC – Requirements and solutions
The Everton midfield boss.
On July 22, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team added yet another wrinkle to the FUTTIES promo. For this release, EA is targeting dynamic duos from around the footballing world. The first two up are Everton’s Bernard and Allan, who also team up when the Brazil national team takes the stage. EA has split them into two separate SBCs, so you’ll need to complete both if you want the two Brazilians in your club. If you need some help with Allan, we have you covered below.
How to complete FUTTIES Allan SBC
To finish this SBC, you’ll need to complete two different starting squads. Each comes with its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.
The requirements for both SBCs are as follows:
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Allan is settling in at just over 200,000 coins on both consoles. He’s also easy to link with both Bernad and Alex Telles in SBCs right now. His biggest issue is that his skill moves and weak foot haven’t been upgraded from his base card. That doesn’t kill the card by any means, but it’s definitely worth keeping in mind. Here are some solutions to help you complete his SBC.
Brazil
- ST: CB TOTW Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)
- CAM: CM Youri Tielemans (81 OVR)
- CAM: CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR)
- LM: RM Xherdan Shaquiri (81 OVR)
- CM: CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)
- RM: RM Raphinha (81 OVR)
- LB: LB Ben Chilwell (81 OVR)
- CB: GK Lukasz Fabianski (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Jonny Evans (80 OVR)
- RB: RB What If Ricardo Pereira (89 OVR)
- GK: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
Premier League
- LW: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Headliners Erling Haaland (91 OVR)
- RW: RM Karim Bellarabi (81 OVR)
- CAM: CAM TOTW Thomas Muller (89 OVR)
- CM: CM Emre Can (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR)
- LB: ST TOTYN Ciro Immobile (91 OVR)
- CB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- CB: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)
- RB: RB Santiago Arias (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 29.