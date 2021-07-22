FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Allan SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 22, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team added yet another wrinkle to the FUTTIES promo. For this release, EA is targeting dynamic duos from around the footballing world. The first two up are Everton’s Bernard and Allan, who also team up when the Brazil national team takes the stage. EA has split them into two separate SBCs, so you’ll need to complete both if you want the two Brazilians in your club. If you need some help with Allan, we have you covered below.

How to complete FUTTIES Allan SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To finish this SBC, you’ll need to complete two different starting squads. Each comes with its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

The requirements for both SBCs are as follows:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Allan is settling in at just over 200,000 coins on both consoles. He’s also easy to link with both Bernad and Alex Telles in SBCs right now. His biggest issue is that his skill moves and weak foot haven’t been upgraded from his base card. That doesn’t kill the card by any means, but it’s definitely worth keeping in mind. Here are some solutions to help you complete his SBC.

Brazil

ST : CB TOTW Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)

: CB TOTW Simon Kjaer (85 OVR) CAM : CM Youri Tielemans (81 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (81 OVR) CAM : CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR)

: CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR) LM : RM Xherdan Shaquiri (81 OVR)

: RM Xherdan Shaquiri (81 OVR) CM : CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

: CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR) RM : RM Raphinha (81 OVR)

: RM Raphinha (81 OVR) LB : LB Ben Chilwell (81 OVR)

: LB Ben Chilwell (81 OVR) CB : GK Lukasz Fabianski (81 OVR)

: GK Lukasz Fabianski (81 OVR) CB : CB Jonny Evans (80 OVR)

: CB Jonny Evans (80 OVR) RB : RB What If Ricardo Pereira (89 OVR)

: RB What If Ricardo Pereira (89 OVR) GK: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

Premier League

LW : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) ST : ST Headliners Erling Haaland (91 OVR)

: ST Headliners Erling Haaland (91 OVR) RW : RM Karim Bellarabi (81 OVR)

: RM Karim Bellarabi (81 OVR) CAM : CAM TOTW Thomas Muller (89 OVR)

: CAM TOTW Thomas Muller (89 OVR) CM : CM Emre Can (82 OVR)

: CM Emre Can (82 OVR) CM : CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR)

: CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR) LB : ST TOTYN Ciro Immobile (91 OVR)

: ST TOTYN Ciro Immobile (91 OVR) CB : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) CB : ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)

: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR) RB : RB Santiago Arias (81 OVR)

: RB Santiago Arias (81 OVR) GK: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 29.