FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe Duos Objectives challenge

It’s a new week, and that means a new Objectives challenge in FIFA 21. The FUTTIES program rolls on, as two new FUTTIES players can be obtained in the latest Objectives challenge, both from Arsenal in the Premier League. FIFA players can acquire a 92 OVR card of striker Eddie Nketiah, and a 94 OVR card of Emile Smith Rowe, and here’s how you can add these two items to your collection.

This is not like some of the other challenges from recent weeks. For this week, FIFA players will need to complete all five objectives in the new Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential. The five objectives are as follows:

Long Shot Success – Score two Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score two Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Fine Victories – Score a Finesse goal using English forwards in five separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential (rewards are 92 OVR Nketiah card, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Score a Finesse goal using English forwards in five separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential (rewards are 92 OVR Nketiah card, 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Goal Tally – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Dynamic Delivery – Assist with Through Balls using Premier League CAM’s in three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential with FUTTIES Nketiah in your starting squad (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist with Through Balls using Premier League CAM’s in three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential with FUTTIES Nketiah in your starting squad (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Playing Partners – Score using FUTTIES Nketiah in nine separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Live FUT Friendly: Premier Potential has the following requirements:

Clubs – Min. 3

Premier League players – Min. 6

Remember, you will need English forwards for your lineup, as well as Premier League CAM’s. So, you may want to target players like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling, or Marcus Rashford in order to get this done efficiently.

Those who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the 94 OVR Smith Rowe player item.