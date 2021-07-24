FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES December Favorite Marquinhos SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 24, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team gave players yet another top-end SBC. This time, the team is celebrating FUT Freeze Marquinhos with a brand new card for the defensive Brazilian. It’s quite the boost from his fan-favorite Freeze card, making him one of the better CDMs in the game. If you need some help getting him into your club, you’re in the right place.

How to complete FUTTIES December Favorite Marquinhos SBC

To complete this SBC set, you’ll need to complete three different segments of 11 players each. The requirements for each segment are as follows:

Paris Saint-Germain

Starting players – 11

Paris SG players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is very solid. At the time of this writing, Marquinhos is coming in at right at 400,000 coins. That’s expensive, but not ridiculously so given how good the card is. We’d suggest waiting to see what EA brings on July 25 before completing it. Sundays are usually when EA drops new upgrade packs, which should help bring fodder prices down. If you need some help completing the segments, we have some solutions for you below.

Paris Saint-Germain

ST : ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Jonathan Viera (81 OVR)

: CAM Jonathan Viera (81 OVR) LM : LW Muniain (83 OVR)

: LW Muniain (83 OVR) RM : RW Hulk (80 OVR)

: RW Hulk (80 OVR) CDM : CM Parejo (85 OVR)

: CM Parejo (85 OVR) CDM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) LB : LB Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Gaya (83 OVR) CB : CB TOTW Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR)

: CB TOTW Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR) CB : CB TOTYN Marquinhos (89 OVR)

: CB TOTYN Marquinhos (89 OVR) RB : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

Ligue 1

LW : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) ST : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RW : RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)

: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR) CM : CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CDM : CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)

: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR) LB : LB TOTW Alex Sandro (86 OVR)

: LB TOTW Alex Sandro (86 OVR) CB : CB TOTYN Marquinhos (89 OVR)

: CB TOTYN Marquinhos (89 OVR) CB : ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR) RB : CAM What If Florian Thauvin (89 OVR)

: CAM What If Florian Thauvin (89 OVR) GK: GK TOTGS Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Brazil

ST : ST TOTW Alexandre Lacazette (85 OVR)

: ST TOTW Alexandre Lacazette (85 OVR) ST : ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR)

: ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR) LM : LB TOTYN Andrew Robertson (91 OVR)

: LB TOTYN Andrew Robertson (91 OVR) CM : CM Mateo Kovcic (83 OVR)

: CM Mateo Kovcic (83 OVR) CM : RM FUT Birthday Youcef Atal (87 OVR)

: RM FUT Birthday Youcef Atal (87 OVR) RM : RM Marlos (81 OVR)

: RM Marlos (81 OVR) LB : LB Alex Telles (84 OVR)

: LB Alex Telles (84 OVR) CB : CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR) CB : ST Headliners Erling Haaland (91 OVR)

: ST Headliners Erling Haaland (91 OVR) RB : ST TOTYN Ciro Immobile (91 OVR)

: ST TOTYN Ciro Immobile (91 OVR) GK: GK Nick Pope (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 31.