FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES December Favorite Marquinhos SBC – Requirements and solutions
The return of the December Freeze.
On July 24, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team gave players yet another top-end SBC. This time, the team is celebrating FUT Freeze Marquinhos with a brand new card for the defensive Brazilian. It’s quite the boost from his fan-favorite Freeze card, making him one of the better CDMs in the game. If you need some help getting him into your club, you’re in the right place.
How to complete FUTTIES December Favorite Marquinhos SBC
To complete this SBC set, you’ll need to complete three different segments of 11 players each. The requirements for each segment are as follows:
Paris Saint-Germain
- Starting players – 11
- Paris SG players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is very solid. At the time of this writing, Marquinhos is coming in at right at 400,000 coins. That’s expensive, but not ridiculously so given how good the card is. We’d suggest waiting to see what EA brings on July 25 before completing it. Sundays are usually when EA drops new upgrade packs, which should help bring fodder prices down. If you need some help completing the segments, we have some solutions for you below.
Paris Saint-Germain
- ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Jonathan Viera (81 OVR)
- LM: LW Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Hulk (80 OVR)
- CDM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Gaya (83 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTW Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTYN Marquinhos (89 OVR)
- RB: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
Ligue 1
- LW: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)
- LB: LB TOTW Alex Sandro (86 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTYN Marquinhos (89 OVR)
- CB: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)
- RB: CAM What If Florian Thauvin (89 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTGS Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
Brazil
- ST: ST TOTW Alexandre Lacazette (85 OVR)
- ST: ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR)
- LM: LB TOTYN Andrew Robertson (91 OVR)
- CM: CM Mateo Kovcic (83 OVR)
- CM: RM FUT Birthday Youcef Atal (87 OVR)
- RM: RM Marlos (81 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Telles (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)
- CB: ST Headliners Erling Haaland (91 OVR)
- RB: ST TOTYN Ciro Immobile (91 OVR)
- GK: GK Nick Pope (82 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 31.