FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Allan Saint-Maximin SBC – Requirements and solutions
Five star skills on the wing.
On July 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off the FUTTIES promo. This promo collects some of the best player cards from the season and puts them back into packs. It also gives players access to brand new players in SBCs. One of the SBCs they’ve introduced is none other than Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin. The 95 OVR card is ready to bomb down your opponent’s wings if you have the coins to pick him up, of course.
How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Allan Saint-Maximin SBC
To finish this SBC set, players need to complete four different lineups, each with its own set of requirements. The requirements for all four are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier Leauge players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Allan Saint-Maximin is a quality player that fits snugly into either a French or Premier League squad. That said, he is a bit expensive at just below 600,000 coins on either console. He does come with five-star skills and all the stats you want, but with many of the best players coming back into packs, it might be cheaper to pick one of them up in the next week or so. If you decide you want him, here are some solutions to help you out.
Top Form
- ST: ST Marko Arrnautovic (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Muniain (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Fernando (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Pacheco (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- CB: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- RB: GK TOTS Andre Blake (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: CAM Thomas Muller (86 OVR)
- LM: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- RM: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Emre Can (82 OVR)
- LB: CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Summer Stars Yann Sommer (94 OVR)
France
- ST: CF Headliners Karim Benzema (95 OVR)
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- CB: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)
- RB: RWB Mario Fernandes (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Summer Stars Yann Sommer (94 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: CF Headliners Karim Benzema (95 OVR)
- ST: ST Sebastian Haller (81 OVR)
- LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- CDM: CM FUT Birthday Luka Modric (92 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR)
- LB: ST Rulebreakers Romelu Lukaku (87 OVR)
- CB: CB FUT Freeze Casemiro (90 OVR)
- CB: CB Sebastian Coates (81 OVR)
- RB: RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on July 30.