FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Allan Saint-Maximin SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off the FUTTIES promo. This promo collects some of the best player cards from the season and puts them back into packs. It also gives players access to brand new players in SBCs. One of the SBCs they’ve introduced is none other than Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin. The 95 OVR card is ready to bomb down your opponent’s wings if you have the coins to pick him up, of course.

How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Allan Saint-Maximin SBC

To finish this SBC set, players need to complete four different lineups, each with its own set of requirements. The requirements for all four are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Season – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier Leauge players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Allan Saint-Maximin is a quality player that fits snugly into either a French or Premier League squad. That said, he is a bit expensive at just below 600,000 coins on either console. He does come with five-star skills and all the stats you want, but with many of the best players coming back into packs, it might be cheaper to pick one of them up in the next week or so. If you decide you want him, here are some solutions to help you out.

Top Form

ST : ST Marko Arrnautovic (82 OVR)

: ST Marko Arrnautovic (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (83 OVR) CAM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) LM : LW Muniain (83 OVR)

: LW Muniain (83 OVR) CM : CDM Fernando (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (83 OVR) RM : RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) LB : GK Pacheco (82 OVR)

: GK Pacheco (82 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) CB : CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) RB : GK TOTS Andre Blake (87 OVR)

: GK TOTS Andre Blake (87 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)

Premier League

ST : CAM Thomas Muller (86 OVR)

: CAM Thomas Muller (86 OVR) LM : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) RM : RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)

: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR) CDM : CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)

: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR) CDM : CM Emre Can (82 OVR)

: CM Emre Can (82 OVR) LB : CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR)

: CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR) CB : CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) RB : RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Summer Stars Yann Sommer (94 OVR)

France

ST : CF Headliners Karim Benzema (95 OVR)

: CF Headliners Karim Benzema (95 OVR) ST : ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)

: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR) RM : RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)

: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR) CDM : CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR)

: CDM Konrad Laimer (82 OVR) LB : LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) CB : CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) CB : GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)

: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR) RB : RWB Mario Fernandes (82 OVR)

: RWB Mario Fernandes (82 OVR) GK: GK Summer Stars Yann Sommer (94 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

ST : CF Headliners Karim Benzema (95 OVR)

: CF Headliners Karim Benzema (95 OVR) ST : ST Sebastian Haller (81 OVR)

: ST Sebastian Haller (81 OVR) LM : LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) RM : RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR) CDM : CM FUT Birthday Luka Modric (92 OVR)

: CM FUT Birthday Luka Modric (92 OVR) CDM : CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR)

: CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR) LB : ST Rulebreakers Romelu Lukaku (87 OVR)

: ST Rulebreakers Romelu Lukaku (87 OVR) CB : CB FUT Freeze Casemiro (90 OVR)

: CB FUT Freeze Casemiro (90 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (81 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (81 OVR) RB : RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)

: RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR) GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on July 30.