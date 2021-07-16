FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite James Tavernier Objectives challenge

On July 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off the FUTTIES promo. This promo celebrates some of the most popular and most-used cards from FIFA 21, and to celebrate, a new Objectives challenge was added to FUT. A 93 OVR player item featuring Rangers FC back James Tavernier is now available, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it.

How to complete FUTTIES James Tavernier Objectives challenge

FIFA players will need to complete four different objectives for this challenge, all of which must be done in Squad Battles or Rivals. The four objectives are as follows:

Captain Fantastic – Score a goal with a Defender in six separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score a goal with a Defender in six separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Assist Machine – Assist 15 goals in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist 15 goals in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Quality Deliveries – Assist with Crosses in four separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist with Crosses in four separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) English Goals –Score using English players in 12 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using defenders (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot from Gamepur

Players who finish all four will receive 300 XP towards Season 7, and the 93 OVR Tavernier card. To make this challenge a bit easier on yourself, make sure to stack your Squad Battles lineups with defenders and Englishman, in order to speed through this challenge.

This challenge will expire on July 23.