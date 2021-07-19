FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Hidden Gem Kazuyoshi Miura SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 21 and EA Sports started up FUTTIES on July 16. The promo brings back players from throughout the game cycle and gives some fan favorites boosts in SBCs. On July 19, the team introduced a new SBC type called Hidden Gems, which collects some of the best players that most never use. The first Hidden Gem added to the game is Kazuyoshi Miura. The Japanese attacker is the oldest player in the game at 54 years old, which is older than Icons like Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho. King Kazu might be tough to link, but he’s gone from 59 OVR to 93 OVR, that’s one of the biggest boosts we’ve seen. Here’s how to get him into your team.

How to complete FUTTIES Hidden Gem Kazuyoshi

Screenshot by Gampur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players need to complete a single lineup of 11 players. The requirements for the lineup is as follows:

Starting player – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Screenshot by Gampur

Solutions

King Kazu will only cost you around 60,000 coins depending on your console of choice. That’s not terrible for a super sub. Plus, the cheapest 93 OVR player is only 53,000 coins, so you can use him as fodder and not lose too many coins. Here is a solution to help you complete the SBC.

ST : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) CAM : CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM : RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) CDM : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) CDM : CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (83 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB Pepe (81 OVR)

: CB Pepe (81 OVR) CB : CB Ivan Marcano (81 OVR)

: CB Ivan Marcano (81 OVR) RB : RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (81 OVR)

All card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on July 26.