FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Kingsley Coman SBC – Requirements and solutions
Bayern’s talented mid gets the FUTTIES treatment.
On July 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off a new week of FUTTIES content, and this week, a new Squad Building Challenge can be completed. FIFA players can now look to acquire a 96 OVR card of Bayern Munich left mid Kingsley Coman, and here’s what you need to do in order to add this item to your collection.
How to complete FUTTIES Kingsley Coman SBC
In order to complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three lineups. The requirements for the three are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Top Form
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- RW: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)
- LCB: TOTW CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
France
- ST: CM Marcos Llorente (82 OVR)
- LM: LW Salif Mane (90 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
- CAM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Ben Chilwell (81 OVR)
- LCB: TOTW CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: Headliners ST Erling Haaland (91 OVR)
- LM: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Emre Can (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR)
- LB: TOTS ST Ciro Immobile (91 OVR)
- LCB: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Lucas Torreira (81 OVR)
- RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 30.