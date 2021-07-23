FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Kingsley Coman SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off a new week of FUTTIES content, and this week, a new Squad Building Challenge can be completed. FIFA players can now look to acquire a 96 OVR card of Bayern Munich left mid Kingsley Coman, and here’s what you need to do in order to add this item to your collection.

How to complete FUTTIES Kingsley Coman SBC

In order to complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three lineups. The requirements for the three are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Solutions

Top Form

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LW: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RW: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) LCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) MCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)

LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR) LCB: TOTW CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)

TOTW CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR) RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RB: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

France

ST: CM Marcos Llorente (82 OVR)

CM Marcos Llorente (82 OVR) LM: LW Salif Mane (90 OVR)

LW Salif Mane (90 OVR) RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)

RW Portu (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

CM Jorginho (83 OVR) CAM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) LB: LB Ben Chilwell (81 OVR)

LB Ben Chilwell (81 OVR) LCB: TOTW CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR)

TOTW CB Simon Kjaer (85 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: Headliners ST Erling Haaland (91 OVR)

Headliners ST Erling Haaland (91 OVR) LM: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) RM: RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)

RM Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR) LCM: CM Emre Can (82 OVR)

CM Emre Can (82 OVR) CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) RCM: CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR)

CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR) LB: TOTS ST Ciro Immobile (91 OVR)

TOTS ST Ciro Immobile (91 OVR) LCB: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR) RCB: CDM Lucas Torreira (81 OVR)

CDM Lucas Torreira (81 OVR) RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 30.