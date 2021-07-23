FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES November Favorite Bruno Peres SBC – Requirements and solutions

In November 2020, the FIFA 21 team dropped a promo team celebrating the Champions League and Europa League competitions. One of the biggest fan favorites from that release was Roma’s Bruno Peres. On July 23, EA brought him back with a big upgrade and a team switch to his current real-life squad Trabzonspor. The devilishly quick right-back is available in SBCs and feels like a must-do if you can link him into your club.

How to complete FUTTIES November Favorite Bruno Peres SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC set, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups of 11 players each. The requirements for each are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Year – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

This Peres card compares favorably with the likes of Festival of FUT cards like Paredes and Marcos Llorente. He does have bad league links, but you can easily work around that with Brazilian players. His shot will let you down a bit compared to other top-end right-backs, but he has maxed out agility and balance, which means he’ll feel great with the ball at his feet. Plus, how often are you really shooting with your right-back? And, at only 135,000 coins on PlayStation and 155,000 coins on Xbox, he’s definitely worth consideration. Here are some solutions to help you out.

Top Form

LW : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) ST : ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) RW : RW Hulk (80 OVR)

: RW Hulk (80 OVR) CM : RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

: RM Pizzi (84 OVR) CM : CAM Jonathan Viera (81 OVR)

: CAM Jonathan Viera (81 OVR) CM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (81 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (81 OVR) RB : CB TOTW Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR)

: CB TOTW Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR) GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

Brazil

ST : ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)

: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR) ST : ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) CAM : CAM What If Florian Thauvin (89 OVR)

: CAM What If Florian Thauvin (89 OVR) CAM : RW Hulk (80 OVR)

: RW Hulk (80 OVR) CDM : CB TOTW Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR)

: CB TOTW Guillermo Maripan (84 OVR) CDM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB Jan Bertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Bertonghen (83 OVR) CB : CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) RB : RB Thomas Meunier (81 OVR)

: RB Thomas Meunier (81 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 30.