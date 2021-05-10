FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Eric Cantona SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 9, EA Sports gave FIFA 21 players access to three new Icon SBCs. The set includes some class players, but none of them are better than Eric Cantona. The enigmatic, French centerfielder ranks among the best attacking options in the game, and now he can be yours. That is, if you’re willing to shell out the coins to pick him up. Let’s look at what you need to do to get Cantona into your squad.

How to complete Icon Eric Cantona SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Icon Eric Cantona Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete 13 different squads of 11 players each. That is quite the challenge to finish off; however, with Team of the Season in full swing, you should have tons of fodder in your club, making it a bit less daunting. Here are the requirements for all 13 squads:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

King Eric

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Idol

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Rare Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Reward – Mega Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

This Icon Eric Cantona SBC won’t be cheap. The card is going to cost you right around 2.9 million coins, which is about the same as his value on the market. If you have the fodder kicking around your club though, he’s an exceptional player. You already knew that from his price tag, but it’s still worth saying. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete him.

Born Legend and Rising Star

Simply grab some rare bronze and silvers to complete both of these teams. The chemistry requirement is low enough that you shouldn’t have any problems completing this on the cheap.

Top-notch

LF : CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR) ST : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) RF : RF TOTW Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR)

: RF TOTW Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (84 OVR)

: CM Arthur (84 OVR) CM : CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR) CM : CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) LB : LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)

: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR) CB : CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR) CB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RB : GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)

: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

King Eric

ST : ST Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

: ST Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LM : LM Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

: LM Sadio Mane (90 OVR) CAM : CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)

: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR) RM : RM Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

: RM Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) CDM : CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)

: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CDM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LB : LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) CB : GK Ederson (88 OVR)

: GK Ederson (88 OVR) CB : CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (83 OVR) RB : GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Matheus (82 OVR)

National Idol

ST : ST TOTW Dimitri Payet (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Dimitri Payet (84 OVR) CAM : CAM TOTW Lucas Paqueta (84 OVR)

: CAM TOTW Lucas Paqueta (84 OVR) CAM : ST Ben Yedder (84 OVR)

: ST Ben Yedder (84 OVR) CAM : CM What If Pierre Lees-Melou (88 OVR)

: CM What If Pierre Lees-Melou (88 OVR) CDM : CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) LB : CM Arthur (84 OVR)

: CM Arthur (84 OVR) CB : CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) CB : CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)

: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR) RB : RM TOTS Andre Carrillo (88 OVR)

: RM TOTS Andre Carrillo (88 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

League Finesse

ST : ST Ben Yedder (84 OVR)

: ST Ben Yedder (84 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) CAM : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) CM : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) CM : CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)

: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR) CM : CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR)

: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR) LB : GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) CB : CB MOTM Aymeric Laporte (88 OVR)

: CB MOTM Aymeric Laporte (88 OVR) CB : RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)

: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR) RB : RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK Alisson (90 OVR)

League Legend

ST : ST TOTW Dmitri Payet (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Dmitri Payet (84 OVR) LM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

CM : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) CM : CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)

: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR) RM : RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)

: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR) CDM : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) CB : CB MOTM Aymeric Laporte (88 OVR)

: CB MOTM Aymeric Laporte (88 OVR) RB : RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK Alisson (90 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

ST : ST TOTW Dmitri Payet (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Dmitri Payet (84 OVR) CAM : CF TOTW Memphis Depay (88 OVR)

: CF TOTW Memphis Depay (88 OVR) LM : GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) CM : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) CM : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) RM : RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)

: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) CB : CB MOTM Aymeric Laporte (88 OVR)

: CB MOTM Aymeric Laporte (88 OVR) RB : RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK Alisson (90 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

LW : LW Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

: LW Oyarzabal (84 OVR) ST : CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) RW : RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)

: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR) CAM : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) CM : RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

: RM Pizzi (84 OVR) CM : CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)

: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) CB : GK Alisson (90 OVR)

: GK Alisson (90 OVR) RB : RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK TOTS Ederson (94 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

LW : LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR) ST : ST TOTS Josip Ilicic (91 OVR)

: ST TOTS Josip Ilicic (91 OVR) RW : RF TOTW Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR)

: RF TOTW Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR) CM : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) CM : GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR)

: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR) LB : LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR) CB : CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) CB : GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)

: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR) RB : CDM TOTS Tomas Soucek (91 OVR)

: CDM TOTS Tomas Soucek (91 OVR) GK: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

LW : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) ST : ST TOTS Josip Ilicic (91 OVR)

: ST TOTS Josip Ilicic (91 OVR) RW : RF TOTW Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR)

: RF TOTW Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR) CM : CAM TOTW Davy Klassen (84 OVR)

: CAM TOTW Davy Klassen (84 OVR) CM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) CM : CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR)

: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR) LB : LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR) CB : ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR) CB : GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) RB : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

ST : CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR) ST : GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)

: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR) LM : LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR) RM : GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) CDM : CDM TOTS Tomas Soucek (91 OVR)

: CDM TOTS Tomas Soucek (91 OVR) CDM : CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) LB : CB Virgil van Dijk (90 OVR)

: CB Virgil van Dijk (90 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB : GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)

: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

ST : ST TOTS Gerard Moreno (90 OVR)

: ST TOTS Gerard Moreno (90 OVR) ST : ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR) LM : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) CM : CM Parejo (85 OVR)

: CM Parejo (85 OVR) CM : CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) RM : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) LB : CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) CB : CDM TOTW Casemiro (91 OVR)

: CDM TOTW Casemiro (91 OVR) CB : GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) RB : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) GK: GK RTTF Jan Oblak (93 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on June 27.