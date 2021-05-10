FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Eric Cantona SBC – Requirements and solutions
Celebrate Cantona’s 1996 stunner against Sunderland.
On May 9, EA Sports gave FIFA 21 players access to three new Icon SBCs. The set includes some class players, but none of them are better than Eric Cantona. The enigmatic, French centerfielder ranks among the best attacking options in the game, and now he can be yours. That is, if you’re willing to shell out the coins to pick him up. Let’s look at what you need to do to get Cantona into your squad.
How to complete Icon Eric Cantona SBC
To complete the Icon Eric Cantona Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete 13 different squads of 11 players each. That is quite the challenge to finish off; however, with Team of the Season in full swing, you should have tons of fodder in your club, making it a bit less daunting. Here are the requirements for all 13 squads:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
King Eric
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester United players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
National Idol
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 2
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Rare Gold Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 2
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 2
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
- Reward – Mega Pack
89-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Prime Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This Icon Eric Cantona SBC won’t be cheap. The card is going to cost you right around 2.9 million coins, which is about the same as his value on the market. If you have the fodder kicking around your club though, he’s an exceptional player. You already knew that from his price tag, but it’s still worth saying. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete him.
Born Legend and Rising Star
Simply grab some rare bronze and silvers to complete both of these teams. The chemistry requirement is low enough that you shouldn’t have any problems completing this on the cheap.
Top-notch
- LF: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)
- ST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- RF: RF TOTW Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
King Eric
- ST: ST Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Sadio Mane (90 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)
- RM: RM Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- CDM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
- CB: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Matheus (82 OVR)
National Idol
- ST: ST TOTW Dimitri Payet (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM TOTW Lucas Paqueta (84 OVR)
- CAM: ST Ben Yedder (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM What If Pierre Lees-Melou (88 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- LB: CM Arthur (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)
- RB: RM TOTS Andre Carrillo (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)
League Finesse
- ST: ST Ben Yedder (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- CAM: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)
- CM: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- CB: CB MOTM Aymeric Laporte (88 OVR)
- CB: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Alisson (90 OVR)
League Legend
- ST: ST TOTW Dmitri Payet (84 OVR)
- LM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)
- RM: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)
- CDM: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- CB: CB MOTM Aymeric Laporte (88 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Alisson (90 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: ST TOTW Dmitri Payet (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF TOTW Memphis Depay (88 OVR)
- LM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- CM: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- CB: CB MOTM Aymeric Laporte (88 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Alisson (90 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- LW: LW Oyarzabal (84 OVR)
- ST: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)
- CAM: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- CM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Alisson (90 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTS Ederson (94 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- LW: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTS Josip Ilicic (91 OVR)
- RW: RF TOTW Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- CM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- CB: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- CB: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)
- RB: CDM TOTS Tomas Soucek (91 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- LW: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTS Josip Ilicic (91 OVR)
- RW: RF TOTW Ruslan Malinovskyi (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTW Davy Klassen (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- CM: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- CB: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)
- CB: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
89-Rated Squad
- ST: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)
- ST: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)
- LM: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)
- RM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM TOTS Tomas Soucek (91 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- LB: CB Virgil van Dijk (90 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
89-Rated Squad
- ST: ST TOTS Gerard Moreno (90 OVR)
- ST: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)
- LM: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)
- RM: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LB: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- CB: CDM TOTW Casemiro (91 OVR)
- CB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- RB: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- GK: GK RTTF Jan Oblak (93 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on June 27.